Trophy Hassan II Tour Scores

Friday At Royal Golf Dar Es Salam – Red Course Rabat, Morocco Yardage: 7,349; Par: 73 Second Round Ricardo Gonzalez…

Friday

At Royal Golf Dar Es Salam – Red Course

Rabat, Morocco

Yardage: 7,349; Par: 73

Second Round

Ricardo Gonzalez 69-70—139 Y.E. Yang 70-69—139 Thomas Bjorn 71-70—141 Mark Hensby 68-73—141 Steve Pate 67-74—141 Ken Duke 69-73—142 Steve Allan 68-75—143 Paul Broadhurst 72-71—143 Brian Gay 71-72—143 Joakim Haeggman 73-70—143 Shane Bertsch 71-73—144 Miguel Angel Jimenez 73-71—144 Brett Quigley 74-70—144 Wes Short 75-69—144 Ken Tanigawa 73-71—144 Adilson Da Silva 75-70—145 Richard Green 74-71—145 Thongchai Jaidee 73-72—145 Scott Parel 69-76—145 Stephen Ames 73-73—146 Stuart Appleby 71-75—146 Alex Cejka 73-73—146 K.J. Choi 74-72—146 Tom Gillis 72-74—146 Charlie Wi 74-72—146 Jeff Maggert 75-72—147 David McKenzie 74-73—147 Timothy O’Neal 72-75—147 Jose Maria Olazabal 70-77—147 Joe Durant 75-73—148 Boo Weekley 76-72—148 Arjun Atwal 74-75—149 Tim Petrovic 74-75—149 Glen Day 75-75—150 Scott Dunlap 77-73—150 Kirk Triplett 74-76—150 Duffy Waldorf 73-77—150 Michael Wright 72-78—150 David Branshaw 76-75—151 Angel Cabrera 79-72—151 Chris DiMarco 74-77—151 Michael Jonzon 75-76—151 Colin Montgomerie 74-77—151 Rod Pampling 78-73—151 Mario Tiziani 75-76—151 Billy Andrade 77-75—152 John Senden 77-75—152 Esteban Toledo 74-78—152 Woody Austin 77-76—153 Olin Browne 77-76—153 Bob Estes 77-76—153 James Kingston 74-79—153 Tom Lehman 78-75—153 Peter Baker 75-79—154 David Bransdon 73-81—154 Tom Pernice 75-79—154 Jason Bohn 81-74—155 Brandt Jobe 78-77—155 Billy Mayfair 77-78—155 Heath Slocum 78-77—155 Paul Stankowski 77-78—155 Russ Cochran 78-78—156 Rob Labritz 77-79—156 Jeff Sluman 79-77—156 Carlos Franco 81-81—162 John Daly 76-87—163

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.