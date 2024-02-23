Trophy Hassan II Tour Scores

Friday
At Royal Golf Dar Es Salam – Red Course
Rabat, Morocco
Yardage: 7,349; Par: 73
Second Round
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|69-70—139
|Y.E. Yang
|70-69—139
|Thomas Bjorn
|71-70—141
|Mark Hensby
|68-73—141
|Steve Pate
|67-74—141
|Ken Duke
|69-73—142
|Steve Allan
|68-75—143
|Paul Broadhurst
|72-71—143
|Brian Gay
|71-72—143
|Joakim Haeggman
|73-70—143
|Shane Bertsch
|71-73—144
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|73-71—144
|Brett Quigley
|74-70—144
|Wes Short
|75-69—144
|Ken Tanigawa
|73-71—144
|Adilson Da Silva
|75-70—145
|Richard Green
|74-71—145
|Thongchai Jaidee
|73-72—145
|Scott Parel
|69-76—145
|Stephen Ames
|73-73—146
|Stuart Appleby
|71-75—146
|Alex Cejka
|73-73—146
|K.J. Choi
|74-72—146
|Tom Gillis
|72-74—146
|Charlie Wi
|74-72—146
|Jeff Maggert
|75-72—147
|David McKenzie
|74-73—147
|Timothy O’Neal
|72-75—147
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|70-77—147
|Joe Durant
|75-73—148
|Boo Weekley
|76-72—148
|Arjun Atwal
|74-75—149
|Tim Petrovic
|74-75—149
|Glen Day
|75-75—150
|Scott Dunlap
|77-73—150
|Kirk Triplett
|74-76—150
|Duffy Waldorf
|73-77—150
|Michael Wright
|72-78—150
|David Branshaw
|76-75—151
|Angel Cabrera
|79-72—151
|Chris DiMarco
|74-77—151
|Michael Jonzon
|75-76—151
|Colin Montgomerie
|74-77—151
|Rod Pampling
|78-73—151
|Mario Tiziani
|75-76—151
|Billy Andrade
|77-75—152
|John Senden
|77-75—152
|Esteban Toledo
|74-78—152
|Woody Austin
|77-76—153
|Olin Browne
|77-76—153
|Bob Estes
|77-76—153
|James Kingston
|74-79—153
|Tom Lehman
|78-75—153
|Peter Baker
|75-79—154
|David Bransdon
|73-81—154
|Tom Pernice
|75-79—154
|Jason Bohn
|81-74—155
|Brandt Jobe
|78-77—155
|Billy Mayfair
|77-78—155
|Heath Slocum
|78-77—155
|Paul Stankowski
|77-78—155
|Russ Cochran
|78-78—156
|Rob Labritz
|77-79—156
|Jeff Sluman
|79-77—156
|Carlos Franco
|81-81—162
|John Daly
|76-87—163
