Trophy Hassan II Tour Scores

The Associated Press

February 23, 2024, 11:28 AM

Friday

At Royal Golf Dar Es Salam – Red Course

Rabat, Morocco

Yardage: 7,349; Par: 73

Second Round

Ricardo Gonzalez 69-70—139
Y.E. Yang 70-69—139
Thomas Bjorn 71-70—141
Mark Hensby 68-73—141
Steve Pate 67-74—141
Ken Duke 69-73—142
Steve Allan 68-75—143
Paul Broadhurst 72-71—143
Brian Gay 71-72—143
Joakim Haeggman 73-70—143
Shane Bertsch 71-73—144
Miguel Angel Jimenez 73-71—144
Brett Quigley 74-70—144
Wes Short 75-69—144
Ken Tanigawa 73-71—144
Adilson Da Silva 75-70—145
Richard Green 74-71—145
Thongchai Jaidee 73-72—145
Scott Parel 69-76—145
Stephen Ames 73-73—146
Stuart Appleby 71-75—146
Alex Cejka 73-73—146
K.J. Choi 74-72—146
Tom Gillis 72-74—146
Charlie Wi 74-72—146
Jeff Maggert 75-72—147
David McKenzie 74-73—147
Timothy O’Neal 72-75—147
Jose Maria Olazabal 70-77—147
Joe Durant 75-73—148
Boo Weekley 76-72—148
Arjun Atwal 74-75—149
Tim Petrovic 74-75—149
Glen Day 75-75—150
Scott Dunlap 77-73—150
Kirk Triplett 74-76—150
Duffy Waldorf 73-77—150
Michael Wright 72-78—150
David Branshaw 76-75—151
Angel Cabrera 79-72—151
Chris DiMarco 74-77—151
Michael Jonzon 75-76—151
Colin Montgomerie 74-77—151
Rod Pampling 78-73—151
Mario Tiziani 75-76—151
Billy Andrade 77-75—152
John Senden 77-75—152
Esteban Toledo 74-78—152
Woody Austin 77-76—153
Olin Browne 77-76—153
Bob Estes 77-76—153
James Kingston 74-79—153
Tom Lehman 78-75—153
Peter Baker 75-79—154
David Bransdon 73-81—154
Tom Pernice 75-79—154
Jason Bohn 81-74—155
Brandt Jobe 78-77—155
Billy Mayfair 77-78—155
Heath Slocum 78-77—155
Paul Stankowski 77-78—155
Russ Cochran 78-78—156
Rob Labritz 77-79—156
Jeff Sluman 79-77—156
Carlos Franco 81-81—162
John Daly 76-87—163

