Sports on TV for Tuesday, Feb. 20

Tuesday, Feb. 20

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:20 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Belarus vs. Colombia, Group C, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

7:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Oman vs. Portugal, Group D, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

10:20 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Senega, Group C, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Brazil, Group D, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

CHAMPIONS HOCKEY LEAGUE

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — Genève-Servette vs. Skellefteå AIK

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Kansas St. at Arizona St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Villanova

7 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Florida St.

CBSSN — VCU at UMass

ESPN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — Syracuse at NC State

ESPNU — UCF at West Virginia

SECN — Tennessee at Missouri

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Creighton

9 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Wake Forest

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Utah St.

ESPN — Baylor at BYU

ESPN2 — TCU at Texas Tech

PEACOCK — Maryland at Wisconsin

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Jose St. at Boise St.

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at Nevada

ESPN2 — San Francisco at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

9 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Manchester City

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at Inter Milan, Round of 16 – Leg 1

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Houston at St. Louis City SC, First Round – Leg 1

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Philadelphia Union at Deportivo Saprissa, First Round – Leg 1

TENNIS

3 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds

3 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds

