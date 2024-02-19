Morata and Paulista added to Atletico Madrid squad for Champions League game at Inter Milan

MADRID (AP) — Striker Álvaro Morata and defender Gabriel Paulista have been included in Atletico Madrid’s squad for the Champions…

MADRID (AP) — Striker Álvaro Morata and defender Gabriel Paulista have been included in Atletico Madrid’s squad for the Champions League game against Inter Milan after recovering from injuries.

They were named on Monday, a day before the match in Italy in the first leg of the round of 16.

Morata had been nursing a knee injury that kept him from playing on Saturday in the 5-0 rout of Las Palmas in the Spanish league. Paulista was dealing with abdominal problems and also didn’t play in the match at Metropolitano Stadium.

Still unavailable for coach Diego Simeone because of injuries were midfielder Thomas Lemar and defender César Azpilicueta.

Simeone and Inter coach Simone Inzaghi were teammates at Lazio when the Italian club won the 1999 UEFA Super Cup.

“It will be a great pleasure to see Diego Simeone again tomorrow as an opponent,” Inzaghi said on Monday. “He was a fantastic teammate, and I always knew he would make a great coach. We have always stayed in touch.”

Simeone played for Inter before joining Lazio, helping Inter win the 1998 UEFA Cup.

The Argentine coach called Inter “one of the four of five best teams in Europe” at the moment.

The return Champions League match against Inter is on March 13.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.