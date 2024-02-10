Lens gets back in race for Champions League spots by beating Strasbourg 3-1

LENS, France (AP) — Lens won a third straight game to get back in the race for Champions League spots…

LENS, France (AP) — Lens won a third straight game to get back in the race for Champions League spots by beating Strasbourg 3-1 on Saturday to go level on points with fourth-place Lille in the French league.

Portuguese midfielder David Pereira da Costa scored his third goal in as many games and made an assist to help Lens play catchup after a sluggish start in this campaign. Lens finished runner-up last season.

Pereira da Costa played a one-two with Florian Sotoca in the 16th minute before cutting the ball back for Elye Wahi, who opened the scoring with a tap-in. That was just the third league goal this season for Wahi, the club’s record signing, who has struggled to adapt since leaving Montpellier last summer.

Wahi returned the favor in the 30th by setting up Pereira da Costa, who doubled the lead with a first-time effort.

Strasbourg left back Thomas Delaine capitalized on a goalmouth scramble to pull one back in the 43rd.

Sotoca restored Lens’ two-goal lead with an acrobatic flick in the 58th after Abakar Sylla missed his clearance.

Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba preserved the win by saving a header from Emanuel Emegha in the 60th and a long-range strike from Dilane Bakwa in the 63rd. Strasbourg winger Marvin Senaya also hit the post in the 70th.

Midtable Strasbourg still hasn’t won a league game since the winter break.

Lens stayed in sixth place but moved five points clear of Marseille, which drew with Metz 1-1 on Friday.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain can extend its lead to 11 points with a win over Lille later Saturday.

