Record set for most goals in a single season in the Premier League

Jarell Quansah’s strike for Liverpool against Wolverhampton at Anfield during Sunday’s final round took the number of goals scored in England’s top flight this campaign to 1,223 — a record.

The final goals total was 1,246 — 24 more than the previous record which came in the inaugural 1992-93 Premier League campaign, when there were 22 teams in the division.

There are various factors that could be behind the increase in goals this season, including longer games because of more stoppage time, more attack-minded coaches and the weakness of the promoted teams.

