Australian Open Results

Monday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD38,923,200 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Australian Open…

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-1.

Hubert Hurkacz (9), Poland, def. Arthur Cazaux, France, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Cameron Norrie (19), Britain, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3).

Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, def. Elina Svitolina (19), Ukraine, 3-0, ret.

Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Victoria Azarenka (18), Belarus, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Jasmine Paolini (26), Italy, 6-4, 6-2.

Zheng Qinwen (12), China, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 6-0, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Yannick Hanfmann and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Adam Pavlasek, Czech Republic, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Neal Skupski (5), Britain, 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (7), Poland, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Lloyd Glasspool (11), Britain, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (2), Australia, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (14), Netherlands, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (4).

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (8), Brazil, 6-2, 6-4.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Barbora Krejcikova (5), Czech Republic, def. Emma Navarro, United States, and Diana Shnaider, Russia, 6-4, 6-0.

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Luisa Stefani (9), Brazil, def. Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Ena Shibahara (6), Japan, 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (6).

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (11), Latvia, def. Zhu Lin, China, and Fang-Hsien Wu, Taiwan, 6-3, 7-5.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Marc Polmans and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, 5-7, 6-3, 10-6.

Heather Watson and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Ellen Perez (8), Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Nathaniel Lammons (6), United States, def. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jan Zielinski (3), Poland, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 6-3, 6-2.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Sander Gille (5), Belgium, def. Joran Vliegen, Belgium, and Ena Shibahara, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Andrew Harris and Jaimee Fourlis, Australia, def. Matthew Ebden and Storm Hunter (1), Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

