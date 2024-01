Australian Open Results

Friday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD38,923,200 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Australian Open…

Friday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD38,923,200

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Jannik Sinner (4), Italy, def. Sebastian Baez (26), Argentina, 6-0, 6-1, 6-3.

Karen Khachanov (15), Russia, def. Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5).

Stefanos Tsitsipas (7), Greece, def. Luca van Assche, France, 6-3, 6-0, 6-4.

Taylor Fritz (12), United States, def. Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

Alex de Minaur (10), Australia, def. Flavio Cobolli, Italy, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry (30), Argentina, 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Adrian Mannarino (20), France, def. Ben Shelton (16), United States, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 7-5, 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Lesia Tsurenko (28), Ukraine, 6-0, 6-0.

Coco Gauff (4), United States, def. Alycia Parks, United States, 6-0, 6-2.

Mirra Andreeva, Russia, def. Diane Parry, France, 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Elina Avanesyan, Russia, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Magdalena Frech, Poland, def. Anastasia Zakharova, Russia, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Maria Timofeeva, Russia, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (10), Brazil, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

N. Sriram Balaji, India, and Victor Vlad Cornea, Romania, def. Andrea Pellegrino and Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Adam Pavlasek, Czech Republic, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (9), Britain, 6-2, 6-4.

Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata (16), Australia, def. Christopher O’Connell, Australia, and Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-2, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, 6-2, 7-6 (8).

John-Patrick Smith, Australia, and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (6), Argentina, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, and Nuno Borges, Portugal, walkover.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Neal Skupski (5), Britain, def. Francisco Cabral, Portugal, and Henry Patten, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Nikola Cacic, Serbia, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (1), United States, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (7).

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (14), Netherlands, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and John Peers, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (13), France, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-3.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (2), Australia, def. John Millman and Edward Winter, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Shuko Aoyama, Japan, def. Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, 6-1, 6-1.

Xinyu Jiang and Hanyu Guo, China, def. Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1.

Timea Babos and Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Samantha Murray Sharan, Britain, and Angelica Moratelli, Italy, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Ekaterina Alexandrova and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Arina Rodionova and Taylah Preston, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.

Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Ena Shibahara (6), Japan, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, and Rebeka Masarova, Spain, 6-3, 6-1.

Zhu Lin, China, and Fang-Hsien Wu, Taiwan, def. Wang Xiyu, China, and Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2.

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Luisa Stefani (9), Brazil, def. Caroline Dolehide and Peyton Stearns, United States, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 7-5.

Emma Navarro, United States, and Diana Shnaider, Russia, def. Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Giuliana Olmos (10), Mexico, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (2), Belgium, def. Ajla Tomljanovic and Daria Saville, Australia, 6-1, 6-1.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (11), Latvia, def. Kimberly Birrell and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, 3-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez (7), United States, def. Dane Sweeny and Maya Joint, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Nathaniel Lammons (6), United States, def. Priscilla Hon and Adam Walton, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Sander Gille (5), Belgium, def. Arina Rodionova and Max Purcell, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Taylor Townsend, United States, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 11-9.

Andrew Harris and Jaimee Fourlis, Australia, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, def. Tim Puetz, Germany, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 11-9.

Heather Watson and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, 6-3, 6-4.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, def. Jack Withrow, United States, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 10-8.

