College Football National Signings

Notre Dame
Taebron Bennie-Powell, ath, 6-1, 180, Lakota West, West Chester, Ohio
CJ Carr, qb, 6-2.5, 195, Saline, Saline, Mich.
Micah Gilbert, wr, 6-3, 203, Charlotte Christian, Charlotte, N.C.
Karson Hobbs, cb, 6-1, 180, Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati, Ohio
Brauntae Johnson, s, 6-3, 170, North Side, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Peter Jones, ol, 6-5, 297, Malvern Preparatory School, Malvern, Pa.
Bodie Kahoun, lb, 6-2, 214, Patrick Henry, Roanoke, Va.
Anthonie Knapp, ol, 6-4, 268, Roswell, Roswell, Ga.
Guerby Lambert, ol, 6-6, 280, Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass.
Jack Larsen, te, 6-3, 220, Charlotte Catholic, Charlotte, N.C.
Leonard Moore, cb, 6-2, 177, Round Rock, Round Rock, Texas
Cole Mullins, edge, 6-4, 240, Mill Creek, Hoschton, Ga.
Styles Prescod, ol, 6-6, 280, Hamilton Southeastern, Fishers, Ind.
Teddy Rezac, ath, 6-3, 195, Westside, Omaha, Neb.
Logan Saldate, wr, 5-11, 185, Palma, Salinas, Calif.
Sean Sevillano Jr., dl, 6-1, 315, Clearwater Academy International, Clearwater, Fla.
Loghan Thomas, edge, 6-3, 210, St. Edward, Lakewood, Ohio
Kennedy Urlacher, s, 5-11, 190, Chandler, Chandler, Ariz.
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, lb, 6-3, 230, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.
Aneyas Williams, rb, 5-10, 195, Hannibal, Hannibal, Mo.
Cam Williams, wr, 6-2, 190, Glenbard South, Glen Ellyn, Ill.
Bryce Young, dl, 6-5, 245, Charlotte Christian, Charlotte, N.C.
Kedren Young, rb, 5-10, 220, Lufkin, Lufkin, Texas
Ohio St.
Deontae Armstrong, ol, 6-6, 280, St. Edward, Lakewood, Ohio
Morrow Evans, LS, 6-1, 220, Episcopal HS, Bellaire, texas
Mylan Graham, wr, 6-1, 170, New Haven, New Haven, Ind.
Eddrick Houston, dl, 6-3, 265, Buford, Buford, Ga.
Max LeBlanc, te, 6-3.5, 222, Baylor School, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Miles Lockhart, cb, 5-10, 185, Basha, Chandler, Ariz.
Jaylen McClain, s, 6-0, 185, Seton Hall Prep, West Orange, N.J.
Eric Mensah, dl, 6-3, 290, Mountain View, Stafford, Va.
Ian Moore, ol, 6-5, 295, New Palestine, New Palestine, Ind.
Air Noland, qb, 6-2, 195, Langston Hughes, Fairburn, Ga.
James Peoples, rb, 5-10, 192, Veterans Memorial, San Antonio, Texas
Payton Pierce, lb, 6-1, 225, Lovejoy, Lucas, Texas
Leroy Roker, s, 6-1, 170, Bishop Verot, Fort Myers, Fla.
Aaron Scott, cb, 6-2, 190, Springfield, Springfield, Ohio
Garrett Stover, lb, 6-0, 195, Big Walnut, Sunbury, Ohio
Gabe VanSickle, ol, 6-5, 283, Coopersville, Coopersville, Mich.
Bryce West, cb, 5-11, 177, Glenville, Cleveland, Ohio
Sam Williams-Dixon, ath, 5-11, 203, Pickerington North, Columbus, Ohio
Damarion Witten, te, 6-4, 215, Glenville, Cleveland, Ohio
Oklahoma
Josh Aisosa, ol, 6-3.5, 305, Santa Fe, Edmond, Okla.
Daniel Akinkunmi, ol, 6-4.5, 310, NFL Academy, London, England
Isaiah Autry, ol, 6-7, 300, Itawamba Agricultural, Fulton, Miss.
Michael Boganowski, lb, 6-2, 205, Junction City, Junction City, Kan.
Eli Bowen, cb, 5-9, 165, Guyer, Denton, Texas
Eugene Brooks, ol, 6-4, 320, Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif.
Ivan Carreon, wr, 6-6, 196, Odessa, Odessa, Texas
KJ Daniels, wr, 5-9, 150, Franklinton, Franklinton, La.
Wyatt Gilmore, dl, 6-4, 240, Rogers Senior, Rogers, Minn.
Jaydan Hardy, s, 5-11, 165, Lewisville, Lewisville, Texas
Michael Hawkins, qb, 6-2.5, 195, Frisco Emerson, McKinney, Texas
Jayden Jackson, dl, 6-2, 300, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Devon Jordan, cb, 5-11, 168, Union, Tulsa, Okla.
Zion Kearney, wr, 6-2, 210, Hightower, Missouri City, Texas
Davon Mitchell, te, 6-4, 245, Los Alamitos, Los Alamitos, Calif.
James Nesta, lb, 6-4, 205, William Amos Hough, Cornelius, N.C.
Jeremiah Newcombe, cb, 5-11, 175, Casteel, Queen Creek, Ariz.
Danny Okoye, edge, 6-4, 241, NOAH Homeschool, Tulsa, Okla.
Mykel Patterson-McDonald, s, 5-9.5, 175, Westmoore, Oklahoma City, Okla.
Eddy Pierre-Louis, ol, 6-3, 335, Tampa Catholic, Tampa, Fla.
Reggie Powers, s, 6-1, 200, Centerville, Dayton, Ohio
Zion Ragins, wr, 5-7, 150, Jones County, Gray, Ga.
Xavier Robinson, rb, 6-2, 220, Carl Albert, Oklahoma City, Okla.
Nigel Smith II, dl, 6-5, 260, Melissa, Melissa, Texas
David Stone, dl, 6-4, 275, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Taylor Tatum, rb, 5-10.5, 205, Longview, Longview, Texas
Brendan Zurbrugg, qb, 6-4, 185, Alliance, Alliance, Ohio
Oklahoma St.
Jonathan Agumadu, lb, 6-2, 220, McKinney, McKinney, Texas
Jaden Allen-Hendrix, rb, 6-2, 225, Irmo, Columbia, S.C.
Landyn Cleveland, s, 6-0, 185, Mansfield Legacy, Mansfield, Texas
Rodney Fields, rb, 5-9, 187, Southeast, Oklahoma City, Okla.
Josh Ford, te, 6-5, 230, Stillwater, Stillwater, Okla.
Tre Griffiths, wr, 6-3, 205, Keller, Keller, Texas
Caleb Hackleman, ol, 6-6, 275, Pleasant Grove, Texarkana, Texas
Chauncey Johnson, ol, 6-4, 295, Lonoke, Lonoke, Ark.
Temerrick Johnson, edge, 6-3, 205, Heritage, Midlothian, Texas
David Kabongo, s, 5-11, 180, Byron Nelson, Trophy Club, Texas
Nuku Mafi, ol, 6-4, 295, West, Salt Lake City, Utah
Jonas Nantze, ol, 6-5, 280, Shiloh Christian Academy, Springdale, Ark.
Willie Nelson, s, 5-9, 170, Longview, Longview, Texas
Armstrong Nnodim, dl, 6-1.5, 250, Horn, Mesquite, Texas
Maealiuaki Smith, qb, 6-4, 195, Junipero Serra, San Mateo, Calif.
Luke Webb, dl, 6-3, 280, Deer Park, Deer Park, Texas
Gunnar Wilson, lb, 6-2, 210, Melissa, Melissa, Texas
Oregon
Aydin Breland, dl, 6-5, 290, Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif.
Devin Brooks, ol, 6-4, 290, Clackamas, Clackamas, Ore.
Caedmon Crader, ol, 6-6, 285, Evergreen, Vancouver, Wash.
Trent Ferguson, ol, 6-7, 300, West Salem, Salem, Ore.
Dakoda Fields, cb, 6-2, 185, Junipero Serra, Gardena, Calif.
Aaron Flowers, s, 6-0, 190, Forney, Forney, Texas
Tionne Gray, dl, 6-6, 295, Hazelwood Central, Saint Louis, Mo.
Dillon Gresham, wr, 6-0, 175, San Jacinto, San Jacinto, Calif.
Jaxson Jones, edge, 6-3, 215, Yuma Catholic, Yuma, Ariz.
Sione Laulea, cb, 6-3, 180, College of San Mateo, Mountain View, Calif.
Kingston Lopa, s, 6-5, 190, Grant Union, Sacramento, Calif.
Jeremiah McClellan, wr, 6-0, 190, Christian Brothers College, Saint Louis, Mo.
JacQawn McRoy, ol, 6-8, 365, Clay-Chalkville, Pinson, Ala.
Luke Moga, qb, 6-2, 190, Sunnyslope, Phoenix, Ariz.
Kamar Mothudi, lb, 6-3, 220, Los Alamitos, Los Alamitos, Calif.
Ify Obidegwu, cb, 6-1, 185, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.
Ryan Pellum, wr, 6-0, 180, Millikan, Long Beach, Calif.
Brayden Platt, lb, 6-2, 240, Yelm, Yelm, Wash.
A.J. Pugliano, te, 6-3.5, 220, North Medford, Medford, Ore.
Jack Ressler, wr, 5-11, 195, Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif.
Da’Jaun Riggs, rb, 6-0, 202, St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia
Elijah Rushing, edge, 6-6, 251, Salpointe Catholic, Tucson, Ariz.
Roger Saleapaga, te, 6-4, 220, Orem, Orem, Utah
Xadavien Sims, dl, 6-3, 275, Durant, Durant, Okla.
Dylan Williams, lb, 6-2.5, 210, Long Beach Poly, Long Beach, Calif.
Oregon St.
Salahdin Allah, rb, 5-11, 195, La Marque HS, La Marque, texas
Exodus Ayers, ath, 6-3, 175, Proctor Academy, Andover, N.H.
Martin Connington, K, 6-0, 180, Mountain View, Meridian, Idaho
Malachi Durant, wr, 6-2, 160, Graham-Kapowsin, Graham, Wash.
Dexter Foster, lb, 6-4, 200, Central Catholic, Portland, Ore.
Eddie Freauff, ath, 6-4, 200, Crook County, Prineville, Ore.
Gyiece Goodman, lb, OLB, 6-3, 220, Garden City CC, De Pere, Wis.
Kallen Gutridge, qb, 6-2, 180, Wilsonville HS, Wilsonville, Ore.
Cornell Hatcher, rb, 6-0, 195, Centennial HS, Corona, Calif.
Will Haverland, de, 6-4, 225, Sheldon HS, Eugene, Ore
Adam Hawkes, OG, 6-5, 280, Mountain Ridge HS, Herriman, Utah
Shamar Meikle, de, 6-4, 205, Miramar HS, Miramar, Fla.
Dylan Sikorski, ol, 6-5, 300, Sumner, Sumner, Wash.
Penn St.
Liam Andrews, dl, 6-5, 260, Dexter School, Brookline, Mass.
Antoine Belgrave-Shorter, cb, 6-0, 180, Mandarin, Jacksonville, Fla.
Eagan Boyer, ol, 6-7, 250, William Amos Hough, Cornelius, N.C.
Caleb Brewer, ath, 6-4, 275, Wyomissing, Reading, Pa.
Josiah Brown, wr, 6-0, 170, Malverne, Malverne, N.Y.
De’Andre Cook, dl, 6-4, 260, Friendship Collegiate Academy, Washington, District of Columbia
Cooper Cousins, ol, 6-6, 315, McDowell, Erie, Pa.
T.A. Cunningham, dl, 6-6, 275, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.
Tyseer Denmark, wr, 5-11, 180, Imhotep Institute, Philadelphia, Pa.
Xavier Gilliam, dl, 6-3, 265, Quince Orchard, Gaithersburg, Md.
Peter Gonzalez, wr, 6-2.5, 200, Central Catholic, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Ethan Grunkemeyer, qb, 6-2, 190, Olentangy, Lewis Center, Ohio
Donovan Harbour, ol, 6-3, 320, Catholic Memorial, Waukesha, Wis.
Jaylen Harvey, edge, 6-2, 250, Quince Orchard, Gaithersburg, Md.
Kari Jackson, lb, 6-2, 215, West Bloomfield, West Bloomfield, Mich.
Dejuan Lane, s, 6-3, 195, Gilman, Baltimore, Md.
Quinton Martin, ath, 6-2, 200, Belle Vernon, Belle Vernon, Pa.
Jon Mitchell, cb, 6-0, 177, Mandarin, Jacksonville, Fla.
Luke Reynolds, te, 6-4.5, 220, Cheshire Academy, Cheshire, Conn.
Garrett Sexton, ol, 6-7, 265, Arrowhead, Hartland, Wis.
Corey Smith, rb, 5-11, 170, Catholic Memorial, Waukesha, Wis.
Anthony Speca, lb, 6-2, 220, Central Catholic, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Vaboue Toure, s, 6-0, 195, Irvington, Irvington, N.J.
Mylachi Williams, edge, 6-3, 215, Monsignor Bonner, Drexel Hill, Pa.
Kenneth Woseley, cb, 5-11, 170, Imhotep Institute, Philadelphia, Pa.
