College Football National Signings

Notre Dame

Taebron Bennie-Powell, ath, 6-1, 180, Lakota West, West Chester, Ohio

CJ Carr, qb, 6-2.5, 195, Saline, Saline, Mich.

Micah Gilbert, wr, 6-3, 203, Charlotte Christian, Charlotte, N.C.

Karson Hobbs, cb, 6-1, 180, Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati, Ohio

Brauntae Johnson, s, 6-3, 170, North Side, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Peter Jones, ol, 6-5, 297, Malvern Preparatory School, Malvern, Pa.

Bodie Kahoun, lb, 6-2, 214, Patrick Henry, Roanoke, Va.

Anthonie Knapp, ol, 6-4, 268, Roswell, Roswell, Ga.

Guerby Lambert, ol, 6-6, 280, Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass.

Jack Larsen, te, 6-3, 220, Charlotte Catholic, Charlotte, N.C.

Leonard Moore, cb, 6-2, 177, Round Rock, Round Rock, Texas

Cole Mullins, edge, 6-4, 240, Mill Creek, Hoschton, Ga.

Styles Prescod, ol, 6-6, 280, Hamilton Southeastern, Fishers, Ind.

Teddy Rezac, ath, 6-3, 195, Westside, Omaha, Neb.

Logan Saldate, wr, 5-11, 185, Palma, Salinas, Calif.

Sean Sevillano Jr., dl, 6-1, 315, Clearwater Academy International, Clearwater, Fla.

Loghan Thomas, edge, 6-3, 210, St. Edward, Lakewood, Ohio

Kennedy Urlacher, s, 5-11, 190, Chandler, Chandler, Ariz.

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, lb, 6-3, 230, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Aneyas Williams, rb, 5-10, 195, Hannibal, Hannibal, Mo.

Cam Williams, wr, 6-2, 190, Glenbard South, Glen Ellyn, Ill.

Bryce Young, dl, 6-5, 245, Charlotte Christian, Charlotte, N.C.

Kedren Young, rb, 5-10, 220, Lufkin, Lufkin, Texas

Ohio St.

Deontae Armstrong, ol, 6-6, 280, St. Edward, Lakewood, Ohio

Morrow Evans, LS, 6-1, 220, Episcopal HS, Bellaire, texas

Mylan Graham, wr, 6-1, 170, New Haven, New Haven, Ind.

Eddrick Houston, dl, 6-3, 265, Buford, Buford, Ga.

Max LeBlanc, te, 6-3.5, 222, Baylor School, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Miles Lockhart, cb, 5-10, 185, Basha, Chandler, Ariz.

Jaylen McClain, s, 6-0, 185, Seton Hall Prep, West Orange, N.J.

Eric Mensah, dl, 6-3, 290, Mountain View, Stafford, Va.

Ian Moore, ol, 6-5, 295, New Palestine, New Palestine, Ind.

Air Noland, qb, 6-2, 195, Langston Hughes, Fairburn, Ga.

James Peoples, rb, 5-10, 192, Veterans Memorial, San Antonio, Texas

Payton Pierce, lb, 6-1, 225, Lovejoy, Lucas, Texas

Leroy Roker, s, 6-1, 170, Bishop Verot, Fort Myers, Fla.

Aaron Scott, cb, 6-2, 190, Springfield, Springfield, Ohio

Garrett Stover, lb, 6-0, 195, Big Walnut, Sunbury, Ohio

Gabe VanSickle, ol, 6-5, 283, Coopersville, Coopersville, Mich.

Bryce West, cb, 5-11, 177, Glenville, Cleveland, Ohio

Sam Williams-Dixon, ath, 5-11, 203, Pickerington North, Columbus, Ohio

Damarion Witten, te, 6-4, 215, Glenville, Cleveland, Ohio

Oklahoma

Josh Aisosa, ol, 6-3.5, 305, Santa Fe, Edmond, Okla.

Daniel Akinkunmi, ol, 6-4.5, 310, NFL Academy, London, England

Isaiah Autry, ol, 6-7, 300, Itawamba Agricultural, Fulton, Miss.

Michael Boganowski, lb, 6-2, 205, Junction City, Junction City, Kan.

Eli Bowen, cb, 5-9, 165, Guyer, Denton, Texas

Eugene Brooks, ol, 6-4, 320, Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif.

Ivan Carreon, wr, 6-6, 196, Odessa, Odessa, Texas

KJ Daniels, wr, 5-9, 150, Franklinton, Franklinton, La.

Wyatt Gilmore, dl, 6-4, 240, Rogers Senior, Rogers, Minn.

Jaydan Hardy, s, 5-11, 165, Lewisville, Lewisville, Texas

Michael Hawkins, qb, 6-2.5, 195, Frisco Emerson, McKinney, Texas

Jayden Jackson, dl, 6-2, 300, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Devon Jordan, cb, 5-11, 168, Union, Tulsa, Okla.

Zion Kearney, wr, 6-2, 210, Hightower, Missouri City, Texas

Davon Mitchell, te, 6-4, 245, Los Alamitos, Los Alamitos, Calif.

James Nesta, lb, 6-4, 205, William Amos Hough, Cornelius, N.C.

Jeremiah Newcombe, cb, 5-11, 175, Casteel, Queen Creek, Ariz.

Danny Okoye, edge, 6-4, 241, NOAH Homeschool, Tulsa, Okla.

Mykel Patterson-McDonald, s, 5-9.5, 175, Westmoore, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Eddy Pierre-Louis, ol, 6-3, 335, Tampa Catholic, Tampa, Fla.

Reggie Powers, s, 6-1, 200, Centerville, Dayton, Ohio

Zion Ragins, wr, 5-7, 150, Jones County, Gray, Ga.

Xavier Robinson, rb, 6-2, 220, Carl Albert, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Nigel Smith II, dl, 6-5, 260, Melissa, Melissa, Texas

David Stone, dl, 6-4, 275, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Taylor Tatum, rb, 5-10.5, 205, Longview, Longview, Texas

Brendan Zurbrugg, qb, 6-4, 185, Alliance, Alliance, Ohio

Oklahoma St.

Jonathan Agumadu, lb, 6-2, 220, McKinney, McKinney, Texas

Jaden Allen-Hendrix, rb, 6-2, 225, Irmo, Columbia, S.C.

Landyn Cleveland, s, 6-0, 185, Mansfield Legacy, Mansfield, Texas

Rodney Fields, rb, 5-9, 187, Southeast, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Josh Ford, te, 6-5, 230, Stillwater, Stillwater, Okla.

Tre Griffiths, wr, 6-3, 205, Keller, Keller, Texas

Caleb Hackleman, ol, 6-6, 275, Pleasant Grove, Texarkana, Texas

Chauncey Johnson, ol, 6-4, 295, Lonoke, Lonoke, Ark.

Temerrick Johnson, edge, 6-3, 205, Heritage, Midlothian, Texas

David Kabongo, s, 5-11, 180, Byron Nelson, Trophy Club, Texas

Nuku Mafi, ol, 6-4, 295, West, Salt Lake City, Utah

Jonas Nantze, ol, 6-5, 280, Shiloh Christian Academy, Springdale, Ark.

Willie Nelson, s, 5-9, 170, Longview, Longview, Texas

Armstrong Nnodim, dl, 6-1.5, 250, Horn, Mesquite, Texas

Maealiuaki Smith, qb, 6-4, 195, Junipero Serra, San Mateo, Calif.

Luke Webb, dl, 6-3, 280, Deer Park, Deer Park, Texas

Gunnar Wilson, lb, 6-2, 210, Melissa, Melissa, Texas

Oregon

Aydin Breland, dl, 6-5, 290, Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif.

Devin Brooks, ol, 6-4, 290, Clackamas, Clackamas, Ore.

Caedmon Crader, ol, 6-6, 285, Evergreen, Vancouver, Wash.

Trent Ferguson, ol, 6-7, 300, West Salem, Salem, Ore.

Dakoda Fields, cb, 6-2, 185, Junipero Serra, Gardena, Calif.

Aaron Flowers, s, 6-0, 190, Forney, Forney, Texas

Tionne Gray, dl, 6-6, 295, Hazelwood Central, Saint Louis, Mo.

Dillon Gresham, wr, 6-0, 175, San Jacinto, San Jacinto, Calif.

Jaxson Jones, edge, 6-3, 215, Yuma Catholic, Yuma, Ariz.

Sione Laulea, cb, 6-3, 180, College of San Mateo, Mountain View, Calif.

Kingston Lopa, s, 6-5, 190, Grant Union, Sacramento, Calif.

Jeremiah McClellan, wr, 6-0, 190, Christian Brothers College, Saint Louis, Mo.

JacQawn McRoy, ol, 6-8, 365, Clay-Chalkville, Pinson, Ala.

Luke Moga, qb, 6-2, 190, Sunnyslope, Phoenix, Ariz.

Kamar Mothudi, lb, 6-3, 220, Los Alamitos, Los Alamitos, Calif.

Ify Obidegwu, cb, 6-1, 185, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.

Ryan Pellum, wr, 6-0, 180, Millikan, Long Beach, Calif.

Brayden Platt, lb, 6-2, 240, Yelm, Yelm, Wash.

A.J. Pugliano, te, 6-3.5, 220, North Medford, Medford, Ore.

Jack Ressler, wr, 5-11, 195, Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif.

Da’Jaun Riggs, rb, 6-0, 202, St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia

Elijah Rushing, edge, 6-6, 251, Salpointe Catholic, Tucson, Ariz.

Roger Saleapaga, te, 6-4, 220, Orem, Orem, Utah

Xadavien Sims, dl, 6-3, 275, Durant, Durant, Okla.

Dylan Williams, lb, 6-2.5, 210, Long Beach Poly, Long Beach, Calif.

Oregon St.

Salahdin Allah, rb, 5-11, 195, La Marque HS, La Marque, texas

Exodus Ayers, ath, 6-3, 175, Proctor Academy, Andover, N.H.

Martin Connington, K, 6-0, 180, Mountain View, Meridian, Idaho

Malachi Durant, wr, 6-2, 160, Graham-Kapowsin, Graham, Wash.

Dexter Foster, lb, 6-4, 200, Central Catholic, Portland, Ore.

Eddie Freauff, ath, 6-4, 200, Crook County, Prineville, Ore.

Gyiece Goodman, lb, OLB, 6-3, 220, Garden City CC, De Pere, Wis.

Kallen Gutridge, qb, 6-2, 180, Wilsonville HS, Wilsonville, Ore.

Cornell Hatcher, rb, 6-0, 195, Centennial HS, Corona, Calif.

Will Haverland, de, 6-4, 225, Sheldon HS, Eugene, Ore

Adam Hawkes, OG, 6-5, 280, Mountain Ridge HS, Herriman, Utah

Shamar Meikle, de, 6-4, 205, Miramar HS, Miramar, Fla.

Dylan Sikorski, ol, 6-5, 300, Sumner, Sumner, Wash.

Penn St.

Liam Andrews, dl, 6-5, 260, Dexter School, Brookline, Mass.

Antoine Belgrave-Shorter, cb, 6-0, 180, Mandarin, Jacksonville, Fla.

Eagan Boyer, ol, 6-7, 250, William Amos Hough, Cornelius, N.C.

Caleb Brewer, ath, 6-4, 275, Wyomissing, Reading, Pa.

Josiah Brown, wr, 6-0, 170, Malverne, Malverne, N.Y.

De’Andre Cook, dl, 6-4, 260, Friendship Collegiate Academy, Washington, District of Columbia

Cooper Cousins, ol, 6-6, 315, McDowell, Erie, Pa.

T.A. Cunningham, dl, 6-6, 275, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.

Tyseer Denmark, wr, 5-11, 180, Imhotep Institute, Philadelphia, Pa.

Xavier Gilliam, dl, 6-3, 265, Quince Orchard, Gaithersburg, Md.

Peter Gonzalez, wr, 6-2.5, 200, Central Catholic, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Ethan Grunkemeyer, qb, 6-2, 190, Olentangy, Lewis Center, Ohio

Donovan Harbour, ol, 6-3, 320, Catholic Memorial, Waukesha, Wis.

Jaylen Harvey, edge, 6-2, 250, Quince Orchard, Gaithersburg, Md.

Kari Jackson, lb, 6-2, 215, West Bloomfield, West Bloomfield, Mich.

Dejuan Lane, s, 6-3, 195, Gilman, Baltimore, Md.

Quinton Martin, ath, 6-2, 200, Belle Vernon, Belle Vernon, Pa.

Jon Mitchell, cb, 6-0, 177, Mandarin, Jacksonville, Fla.

Luke Reynolds, te, 6-4.5, 220, Cheshire Academy, Cheshire, Conn.

Garrett Sexton, ol, 6-7, 265, Arrowhead, Hartland, Wis.

Corey Smith, rb, 5-11, 170, Catholic Memorial, Waukesha, Wis.

Anthony Speca, lb, 6-2, 220, Central Catholic, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Vaboue Toure, s, 6-0, 195, Irvington, Irvington, N.J.

Mylachi Williams, edge, 6-3, 215, Monsignor Bonner, Drexel Hill, Pa.

Kenneth Woseley, cb, 5-11, 170, Imhotep Institute, Philadelphia, Pa.

