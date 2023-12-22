Club world champions (Intercontinental Cup from 1960-79, Toyota Cup from 1980-2004):
2023 — Manchester City (England) 4, Fluminense (Brazil) 0
2022 — Real Madrid (Spain) 5, Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) 3
2021 — Chelsea (England) 2, Palmeiras (Brazil) 1, ET
2020 — Bayern Munich (Germany) 1, Tigres (Mexico) 0
2019 — Liverpool (England) 1, Flamengo (Brazil) 0, ET
2018 — Real Madrid (Spain) 4, Al-Ain (United Arab Emirates) 1
2017 — Real Madrid (Spain) 1, Gremio (Brazil) 0
2016 — Real Madrid (Spain) 4, Kashmir Antlers (Japan) 2, ET
2015 — Barcelona (Spain) 3, River Plate (Argentina) 0
2014 — Real Madrid (Spain) 2, San Lorenzo (Argentina) 0
2013 — Bayern Munich (Germany) 2, Raja Casablanca (Morocco) 0
2012 — Corinthians (Brazil) 1, Chelsea (England) 0
2011 — Barcelona (Spain) 4, Santos (Brazil) 0
2010 — Inter Milan (Italy) 3, TP Mazembe (Democratic Republic of Congo) 0
2009 — Barcelona (Spain) 2, Estudiantes (Argentina) 1, ET
2008 — Manchester United (England), Liga de Quito (Ecuador) 0
2007 — AC Milan (Italy) 4, Boca Juniors (Argentina) 2
2006 — Internacional (Brazil) 1, Barcelona (Spain) 0
2005 — Sao Paulo (Brazil) 1, Liverpool (England) 0
2004 — Porto (Portugal) 0, Once Caldas (Colombia) 0, Porto won 8-7 on penalty kicks
2003 — Boca Juniors (Argentina) 1, AC Milan (Italy) 1, Boca Juniors won 3-1 on penalty kicks
2002 — Real Madrid (Spain) 2, Olimpia (Paraguay) 0
2001 — Bayern Munich (Germany) 1, Boca Juniors (Argentina) 0
2000 — Boca Juniors (Argentina) 2, Real Madrid (Spain) 1
2000 — Corinthians (Brazil) 0, Vasco da Gama (Brazil) 0, Corinthians won 4-3 on penalty kicks (first FIFA competition)
1999 — Manchester United (England) 1, Palmeiras (Brazil) 0
1998 — Real Madrid (Spain) 2, Vasco da Gama (Brazil) 1
1997 — Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 2, Cruzeiro (Brazil) 0
1996 — Juventus (Italy) 1, River Plate (Argentina) 0
1995 — Ajax (Netherlands) 0, Gremio (Brazil) 0, Ajax won 4-3 on penalty kicks
1994 — Velez Sarsfield (Argentina) 2, AC Milan (Italy) 0
1993 — Sao Paulo (Brazil) 3, AC Milan (Italy) 2
1992 — Sao Paulo (Brazil) 2, Barcelona (Spain) 1
1991 — Red Star Belgrade (Yugoslavia) 3, Coco Colo (Chile) 0
1990 — AC Milan (Italy) 3, Olimpia (Paraguay) 0
1989 — AC Milan (Italy) 1, Atletico Nacional (Colombia) 0, ET
1988 — Nacional (Uruguay) 2, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 2, Nacional won 7-6 on penalty kicks
1987 — Porto (Portugal) 2, Penarol (Uruguay) 1, ET
1986 — River Plate (Argentina) 1, Steau Bucharest (Romania) 0
1985 — Juventus (Italy) 2, Argentinos Juniors (Argentina) 2, Juventus won 4-2 on penalty kicks
1984 — Independiente (Argentina) 1, Liverpool (England) 0
1983 — Gremio Porto Alegre (Brazil) 2, Hamburg SV (West Germany) 1, ET
1982 — Penarol (Uruguay) 2, Aston Villa (England) 0
1981 — Flamengo (Brazil) 3, Liverpool (England) 0
1980 — Nacional (Uruguay) 1, Nottingham Forest (England) 0
1979 — Olimpia (Paraguay) beat Malmo FF (Sweden) 3-1 on aggregate
1978 — Not played
1977 — Boca Juniors (Argentina) beat Borussia Moenchengladbach (West Germany) 5-2 on aggregate
1976 — Bayern Munich (West Germany) beat Cruzeiro (Brazil) 2-0 on aggregate
1975 — Not played
1974 — Atletico de Madrid (Spain) beat Independiente (Argentina) 2-1 on aggregate
1973 — Independiente (Argentina) 1, Juventus (Italy) 0
1972 — Ajax (Netherlands) beat Independiente (Argentina) 4-1 on aggregate
1971 — Nacional (Uruguay) beat Panathinaikos (Greece) 3-2 on aggregate
1970 — Feyenoord (Netherlands) beat Estudiantes (Argentina) 3-2 on aggregate
1969 — AC Milan (Italy) beat Estudiantes (Argentina) 4-2 on aggregate
1968 — Estudiantes (Argentina) beat Manchester United (England) 2-1 on aggregate
1967 — Racing Club (Argentina) beat Glasgow Celtic (Scotland) 1-0 after 2-2 aggregate
1966 — Penarol (Uruguay) beat Real Madrid (Spain) 4-0 on aggregate
1965 — Internazionale of Milan (Italy) beat Independiente (Argentina) 3-0 on aggregate
1964 — Internazionale of Milan (Italy) beat Independiente (Argentina) 3-1 on aggregate
1963 — Santos (Brazil) beat AC Milan (Italy) 1-0 after 6-6 aggregate
1962 — Santos (Brazil) beat Benfica (Portugal) 8-4 on aggregate
1961 — Penarol (Uruguay) beat Benfica (Portugal) 7-2 on aggregate
1960 — Real Madrid (Spain) beat Penarol (Uruguay) 5-1 on aggregate
