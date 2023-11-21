NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg O.Gordon, Oklahoma St. 11 211 1414 15 128.5 O.Hampton, North Carolina 11…

Leading Rushers

G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg O.Gordon, Oklahoma St. 11 211 1414 15 128.5 O.Hampton, North Carolina 11 225 1414 15 128.5 T.Brooks, Texas Tech 11 249 1348 9 122.5 J.Ott, California 10 208 1181 11 118.1 M.Carroll, Georgia St. 11 259 1293 13 117.5 K.Vidal, Troy 11 238 1280 8 116.4 C.Schrader, Missouri 11 220 1272 12 115.6 J.Brooks, Texas 10 187 1139 10 113.9 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 9 169 1006 12 111.8 P.Boone, Toledo 11 162 1173 13 106.6 Q.Cooley, Liberty 11 189 1168 10 106.2 R.Harvey, UCF 11 190 1160 14 105.5 D.Martinez, Oregon St. 11 181 1147 9 104.3 I.Mahdi, Texas State 11 176 1112 9 101.1 K.Lynch-Adams, Umass 11 218 1106 10 100.5 A.Estime, Notre Dame 11 185 1103 14 100.3 D.Neal, Kansas 11 173 1103 13 100.3 T.Henderson, Ohio St. 8 118 794 10 99.2 R.Ali, Marshall 10 189 987 14 98.7 M.Hughes, Tulane 11 206 1080 6 98.2 H.Waylee, Wyoming 8 133 785 4 98.1 A.Brown, N. Illinois 11 176 1075 9 97.7 E.Bailey, TCU 11 202 1059 7 96.3 K.Robinson, San Jose St. 10 141 959 16 95.9 F.Gore, Southern Miss. 11 218 1036 9 94.2 J.Daniels, LSU 11 124 1014 10 92.2 J.Buckley, W. Michigan 10 171 918 9 91.8 J.Jordan, Louisville 11 150 1009 11 91.7 L.Webb, South Alabama 11 186 1007 16 91.5 B.Irving, Oregon 11 149 1002 10 91.1 R.Davis, Kentucky 11 172 990 12 90.0 K.Monangai, Rutgers 11 197 981 7 89.2 J.White, Georgia Southern 10 159 891 9 89.1 D.Johnson, Washington 10 152 879 11 87.9 D.Giddens, Kansas St. 11 164 961 8 87.4 J.Croskey-Merritt, New Mexico 11 158 952 16 86.5 B.Watson, Memphis 11 162 950 13 86.4 C.Kiner, Cincinnati 11 174 941 5 85.5 J.Wright, Tennessee 11 126 938 4 85.3 Q.Judkins, Mississippi 11 209 933 14 84.8 T.Stewart, Bowling Green 9 125 762 8 84.7 L.Allen, Syracuse 11 193 917 9 83.4 M.Cooper, Ball St. 11 196 907 4 82.5 B.Allen, Wisconsin 10 155 819 10 81.9 B.Daily, Army 10 188 817 7 81.7 M.Jackson, Jacksonville St. 10 125 817 6 81.7 E.Michel, Air Force 9 163 733 9 81.4 B.Corum, Michigan 11 180 888 20 80.7 D.Edwards, Georgia 9 135 725 10 80.6 A.Adeyi, North Texas 11 125 885 4 80.5 L.Diggs, LSU 8 113 635 6 79.4 N.Noel, Appalachian St. 10 159 787 5 78.7 J.Haynes, Georgia Tech 11 141 850 7 77.3 J.Hunter, Auburn 10 132 772 7 77.2 K.Robichaux, Boston College 9 146 683 6 75.9 J.Coleman, Arizona 11 118 834 4 75.8 T.Castellanos, Boston College 11 175 827 10 75.2 K.Salter, Liberty 11 128 823 11 74.8 M.Sherrod, Fresno St. 10 137 739 7 73.9 P.Mafah, Clemson 11 149 805 9 73.2 A.Tecza, Navy 10 115 723 5 72.3 D.Hankins, UTEP 11 152 794 4 72.2 C.Steele, UCLA 11 155 794 6 72.2 W.Shipley, Clemson 10 141 718 5 71.8 R.Amos, Miami (Ohio) 11 149 784 9 71.3 A.Watkins, Tulsa 11 179 783 4 71.2 T.Etienne, Florida 10 121 710 8 71.0 C.Donaldson, West Virginia 11 166 775 11 70.5 D.Mockobee, Purdue 11 154 765 6 69.5 N.Wright, South Florida 11 161 757 7 68.8 N.Carter, Michigan St. 11 178 753 4 68.5 T.Benson, Florida St. 11 119 743 11 67.5 L.McCammon, FAU 10 146 675 5 67.5 J.Jackson, Utah 10 132 674 4 67.4 J.McClellan, Alabama 11 151 737 6 67.0 J.Waters, Duke 11 133 722 12 65.6 K.Allen, Penn St. 11 147 714 6 64.9 M.Johnson, Florida 11 134 710 4 64.5 J.Knighton, SMU 10 113 645 6 64.5 B.Brown, South Florida 11 181 702 10 63.8 S.Bangura, Ohio 11 155 690 6 62.7 J.Brown, UAB 11 140 687 10 62.5 M.Lukes, Cent. Michigan 11 129 684 5 62.2 C.Skattebo, Arizona St. 11 147 680 8 61.8 D.Pavia, New Mexico St. 12 133 740 5 61.7 T.Harden, UCLA 11 126 675 6 61.4 J.Kibodi, Louisiana-Lafayette 11 114 674 6 61.3 M.Anderson, South Carolina 11 130 672 3 61.1 L.Williams, Iowa 11 139 668 1 60.7 K.Barnes, UTSA 10 127 606 6 60.6 T.Ward, Kansas St. 10 113 595 4 59.5 D.Claiborne, Wake Forest 10 137 586 5 58.6 Z.Larrier, Air Force 10 133 579 5 57.9 T.Burgess, UTEP 11 124 620 2 56.4 L.Lingard, Akron 11 137 612 4 55.6 B.Tuten, Virginia Tech 11 139 610 7 55.5 D.Grainger, Georgia St. 11 121 601 7 54.6 K.Drones, Virginia Tech 11 139 592 4 53.8 K.Kelly, Ball St. 11 114 587 7 53.4 N.Singleton, Penn St. 11 145 584 7 53.1 B.Armstrong, NC State 10 117 522 6 52.2 D.Hishaw, Kansas 11 111 574 8 52.2 R.Cook, Buffalo 11 138 566 5 51.5 K.Black, James Madison 11 124 559 1 50.8 Z.Wallace, Arkansas St. 11 121 556 6 50.5 R.Hemby, Maryland 11 120 550 4 50.0 C.Porter, Northwestern 11 140 549 4 49.9 S.Lawrence, FIU 11 118 546 4 49.6 S.Dollars, Nevada 10 143 496 6 49.6 D.Richardson, Baylor 10 115 494 0 49.4 H.Haarberg, Nebraska 10 120 483 5 48.3 J.Jones, Charlotte 10 110 476 4 47.6 S.Evans, E. Michigan 11 120 508 11 46.2 G.Garcia, Kent St. 10 117 460 2 46.0 B.Lewis, Nevada 11 118 504 4 45.8 E.Jones, Cincinnati 11 142 499 4 45.4 T.Lawton, James Madison 11 112 495 4 45.0 J.Thomas, Kent St. 10 123 438 2 43.8 P.Thorne, Auburn 11 110 463 3 42.1 K.Jefferson, Arkansas 11 159 432 2 39.3 J.Mayden, San Diego St. 11 114 432 4 39.3 Z.Abdus-Salaam, W. Michigan 11 113 427 5 38.8 D.Smith, Houston 11 124 405 6 36.8 O.Allison, Ohio 11 127 402 3 36.5 N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee 11 127 399 2 36.3 K.Pace, Virginia 11 117 368 1 33.5 J.Lamson, Stanford 11 110 252 4 22.9 S.Sanders, Colorado 11 111 -77 4 -7.0

