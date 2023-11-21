NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|O.Gordon, Oklahoma St.
|11
|211
|1414
|15
|128.5
|O.Hampton, North Carolina
|11
|225
|1414
|15
|128.5
|T.Brooks, Texas Tech
|11
|249
|1348
|9
|122.5
|J.Ott, California
|10
|208
|1181
|11
|118.1
|M.Carroll, Georgia St.
|11
|259
|1293
|13
|117.5
|K.Vidal, Troy
|11
|238
|1280
|8
|116.4
|C.Schrader, Missouri
|11
|220
|1272
|12
|115.6
|J.Brooks, Texas
|10
|187
|1139
|10
|113.9
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|9
|169
|1006
|12
|111.8
|P.Boone, Toledo
|11
|162
|1173
|13
|106.6
|Q.Cooley, Liberty
|11
|189
|1168
|10
|106.2
|R.Harvey, UCF
|11
|190
|1160
|14
|105.5
|D.Martinez, Oregon St.
|11
|181
|1147
|9
|104.3
|I.Mahdi, Texas State
|11
|176
|1112
|9
|101.1
|K.Lynch-Adams, Umass
|11
|218
|1106
|10
|100.5
|A.Estime, Notre Dame
|11
|185
|1103
|14
|100.3
|D.Neal, Kansas
|11
|173
|1103
|13
|100.3
|T.Henderson, Ohio St.
|8
|118
|794
|10
|99.2
|R.Ali, Marshall
|10
|189
|987
|14
|98.7
|M.Hughes, Tulane
|11
|206
|1080
|6
|98.2
|H.Waylee, Wyoming
|8
|133
|785
|4
|98.1
|A.Brown, N. Illinois
|11
|176
|1075
|9
|97.7
|E.Bailey, TCU
|11
|202
|1059
|7
|96.3
|K.Robinson, San Jose St.
|10
|141
|959
|16
|95.9
|F.Gore, Southern Miss.
|11
|218
|1036
|9
|94.2
|J.Daniels, LSU
|11
|124
|1014
|10
|92.2
|J.Buckley, W. Michigan
|10
|171
|918
|9
|91.8
|J.Jordan, Louisville
|11
|150
|1009
|11
|91.7
|L.Webb, South Alabama
|11
|186
|1007
|16
|91.5
|B.Irving, Oregon
|11
|149
|1002
|10
|91.1
|R.Davis, Kentucky
|11
|172
|990
|12
|90.0
|K.Monangai, Rutgers
|11
|197
|981
|7
|89.2
|J.White, Georgia Southern
|10
|159
|891
|9
|89.1
|D.Johnson, Washington
|10
|152
|879
|11
|87.9
|D.Giddens, Kansas St.
|11
|164
|961
|8
|87.4
|J.Croskey-Merritt, New Mexico
|11
|158
|952
|16
|86.5
|B.Watson, Memphis
|11
|162
|950
|13
|86.4
|C.Kiner, Cincinnati
|11
|174
|941
|5
|85.5
|J.Wright, Tennessee
|11
|126
|938
|4
|85.3
|Q.Judkins, Mississippi
|11
|209
|933
|14
|84.8
|T.Stewart, Bowling Green
|9
|125
|762
|8
|84.7
|L.Allen, Syracuse
|11
|193
|917
|9
|83.4
|M.Cooper, Ball St.
|11
|196
|907
|4
|82.5
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|10
|155
|819
|10
|81.9
|B.Daily, Army
|10
|188
|817
|7
|81.7
|M.Jackson, Jacksonville St.
|10
|125
|817
|6
|81.7
|E.Michel, Air Force
|9
|163
|733
|9
|81.4
|B.Corum, Michigan
|11
|180
|888
|20
|80.7
|D.Edwards, Georgia
|9
|135
|725
|10
|80.6
|A.Adeyi, North Texas
|11
|125
|885
|4
|80.5
|L.Diggs, LSU
|8
|113
|635
|6
|79.4
|N.Noel, Appalachian St.
|10
|159
|787
|5
|78.7
|J.Haynes, Georgia Tech
|11
|141
|850
|7
|77.3
|J.Hunter, Auburn
|10
|132
|772
|7
|77.2
|K.Robichaux, Boston College
|9
|146
|683
|6
|75.9
|J.Coleman, Arizona
|11
|118
|834
|4
|75.8
|T.Castellanos, Boston College
|11
|175
|827
|10
|75.2
|K.Salter, Liberty
|11
|128
|823
|11
|74.8
|M.Sherrod, Fresno St.
|10
|137
|739
|7
|73.9
|P.Mafah, Clemson
|11
|149
|805
|9
|73.2
|A.Tecza, Navy
|10
|115
|723
|5
|72.3
|D.Hankins, UTEP
|11
|152
|794
|4
|72.2
|C.Steele, UCLA
|11
|155
|794
|6
|72.2
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|10
|141
|718
|5
|71.8
|R.Amos, Miami (Ohio)
|11
|149
|784
|9
|71.3
|A.Watkins, Tulsa
|11
|179
|783
|4
|71.2
|T.Etienne, Florida
|10
|121
|710
|8
|71.0
|C.Donaldson, West Virginia
|11
|166
|775
|11
|70.5
|D.Mockobee, Purdue
|11
|154
|765
|6
|69.5
|N.Wright, South Florida
|11
|161
|757
|7
|68.8
|N.Carter, Michigan St.
|11
|178
|753
|4
|68.5
|T.Benson, Florida St.
|11
|119
|743
|11
|67.5
|L.McCammon, FAU
|10
|146
|675
|5
|67.5
|J.Jackson, Utah
|10
|132
|674
|4
|67.4
|J.McClellan, Alabama
|11
|151
|737
|6
|67.0
|J.Waters, Duke
|11
|133
|722
|12
|65.6
|K.Allen, Penn St.
|11
|147
|714
|6
|64.9
|M.Johnson, Florida
|11
|134
|710
|4
|64.5
|J.Knighton, SMU
|10
|113
|645
|6
|64.5
|B.Brown, South Florida
|11
|181
|702
|10
|63.8
|S.Bangura, Ohio
|11
|155
|690
|6
|62.7
|J.Brown, UAB
|11
|140
|687
|10
|62.5
|M.Lukes, Cent. Michigan
|11
|129
|684
|5
|62.2
|C.Skattebo, Arizona St.
|11
|147
|680
|8
|61.8
|D.Pavia, New Mexico St.
|12
|133
|740
|5
|61.7
|T.Harden, UCLA
|11
|126
|675
|6
|61.4
|J.Kibodi, Louisiana-Lafayette
|11
|114
|674
|6
|61.3
|M.Anderson, South Carolina
|11
|130
|672
|3
|61.1
|L.Williams, Iowa
|11
|139
|668
|1
|60.7
|K.Barnes, UTSA
|10
|127
|606
|6
|60.6
|T.Ward, Kansas St.
|10
|113
|595
|4
|59.5
|D.Claiborne, Wake Forest
|10
|137
|586
|5
|58.6
|Z.Larrier, Air Force
|10
|133
|579
|5
|57.9
|T.Burgess, UTEP
|11
|124
|620
|2
|56.4
|L.Lingard, Akron
|11
|137
|612
|4
|55.6
|B.Tuten, Virginia Tech
|11
|139
|610
|7
|55.5
|D.Grainger, Georgia St.
|11
|121
|601
|7
|54.6
|K.Drones, Virginia Tech
|11
|139
|592
|4
|53.8
|K.Kelly, Ball St.
|11
|114
|587
|7
|53.4
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|11
|145
|584
|7
|53.1
|B.Armstrong, NC State
|10
|117
|522
|6
|52.2
|D.Hishaw, Kansas
|11
|111
|574
|8
|52.2
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|11
|138
|566
|5
|51.5
|K.Black, James Madison
|11
|124
|559
|1
|50.8
|Z.Wallace, Arkansas St.
|11
|121
|556
|6
|50.5
|R.Hemby, Maryland
|11
|120
|550
|4
|50.0
|C.Porter, Northwestern
|11
|140
|549
|4
|49.9
|S.Lawrence, FIU
|11
|118
|546
|4
|49.6
|S.Dollars, Nevada
|10
|143
|496
|6
|49.6
|D.Richardson, Baylor
|10
|115
|494
|0
|49.4
|H.Haarberg, Nebraska
|10
|120
|483
|5
|48.3
|J.Jones, Charlotte
|10
|110
|476
|4
|47.6
|S.Evans, E. Michigan
|11
|120
|508
|11
|46.2
|G.Garcia, Kent St.
|10
|117
|460
|2
|46.0
|B.Lewis, Nevada
|11
|118
|504
|4
|45.8
|E.Jones, Cincinnati
|11
|142
|499
|4
|45.4
|T.Lawton, James Madison
|11
|112
|495
|4
|45.0
|J.Thomas, Kent St.
|10
|123
|438
|2
|43.8
|P.Thorne, Auburn
|11
|110
|463
|3
|42.1
|K.Jefferson, Arkansas
|11
|159
|432
|2
|39.3
|J.Mayden, San Diego St.
|11
|114
|432
|4
|39.3
|Z.Abdus-Salaam, W. Michigan
|11
|113
|427
|5
|38.8
|D.Smith, Houston
|11
|124
|405
|6
|36.8
|O.Allison, Ohio
|11
|127
|402
|3
|36.5
|N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee
|11
|127
|399
|2
|36.3
|K.Pace, Virginia
|11
|117
|368
|1
|33.5
|J.Lamson, Stanford
|11
|110
|252
|4
|22.9
|S.Sanders, Colorado
|11
|111
|-77
|4
|-7.0
