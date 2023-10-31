NCAA FBS Individual Interceptions Per Game

Interceptions Per Game G InG Yds TD IPG G.Liu, Tulane 1 1 5 0 1.0 X.Watts, Notre Dame 9 6…

Interceptions Per Game

G InG Yds TD IPG G.Liu, Tulane 1 1 5 0 1.0 X.Watts, Notre Dame 9 6 104 0 0.7 J.Cooper, Iowa St. 8 5 88 1 0.6 B.Green, Liberty 8 5 2 0 0.6 M.Hairston, Kentucky 8 5 131 2 0.6 R.Hallman, Wisconsin 8 5 142 1 0.6 T.Hunter, Colorado 5 3 -10 0 0.6 K.Abrams-Draine, Missouri 8 4 9 0 0.5 B.Bishop, West Virginia 8 4 86 0 0.5 J.DeHaan, Northwestern 2 1 0 0 0.5 D.Grant, Buffalo 8 4 121 2 0.5 J.Harrington, Oklahoma 2 1 5 0 0.5 J.Huskey, Bowling Green 8 4 42 0 0.5 C.Johnson, Fresno St. 8 4 0 0 0.5 M.Jones, Duke 4 2 8 0 0.5 K.Kinchens, Miami 6 3 57 1 0.5 L.Robinson, Tulane 8 4 54 0 0.5 J.Robinson, BYU 8 4 74 1 0.5 J.Simpson, Auburn 8 4 87 1 0.5 K.Singleton, Liberty 8 4 36 1 0.5 T.Smith, Georgia 8 4 20 0 0.5 T.Still, Maryland 6 3 10 0 0.5 J.Turner, UNLV 8 4 0 0 0.5 K.Hadden, Tennessee 7 3 33 1 0.4 R.Lane, Navy 7 3 25 0 0.4 J.Mangham, Michigan St. 7 3 14 0 0.4 C.Silmon, Colorado 7 3 4 0 0.4 J.Stanley, Southern Miss. 7 3 8 0 0.4 G.Williams, Oklahoma 7 3 13 0 0.4 D.McGlothern, Arkansas 5 2 31 0 0.4 M.Abraham, Marshall 8 3 2 0 0.4 C.Barfield, San Diego St. 8 3 7 0 0.4 B.Bowman, Oklahoma 8 3 54 1 0.4 W.Brown, Wyoming 8 3 13 0 0.4 S.Castro, Iowa 8 3 36 1 0.4 C.Christian, FIU 8 3 0 0 0.4 T.Couch, Miami 8 3 2 0 0.4 M.Dunlap, Texas Tech 8 3 77 1 0.4 P.Dunnam, Indiana 8 3 28 0 0.4 C.Epps, Oklahoma St. 8 3 51 1 0.4 J.Evans, Louisiana-Monroe 8 3 79 1 0.4 M.Fleming, Houston 8 3 54 0 0.4 B.Freyler, Iowa St. 8 3 18 0 0.4 I.Hamilton, Houston 8 3 18 0 0.4 E.Heckard, BYU 8 3 55 0 0.4 T.Hill, Nebraska 8 3 13 0 0.4 A.Huzzie, North Carolina 8 3 33 0 0.4 C.Isbell, Coastal Carolina 8 3 29 0 0.4 A.Johnson, UCLA 8 3 6 0 0.4 E.Jones, Boston College 8 3 1 0 0.4 D.Jones, Wake Forest 8 3 29 0 0.4 J.King, Georgia Tech 8 3 82 0 0.4 I.Larsen, Utah St. 8 3 67 1 0.4 T.Lewis, Louisiana-Lafayette 8 3 0 0 0.4 C.McCartherens, Buffalo 8 3 32 0 0.4 F.Meehan, James Madison 8 3 -6 0 0.4 D.Neal, Louisville 8 3 38 0 0.4 T.Nubin, Minnesota 8 3 14 0 0.4 J.Oliver, Tulsa 8 3 0 0 0.4 S.Preston, Mississippi St. 8 3 3 0 0.4 G.Pringle, Georgia St. 8 3 20 1 0.4 M.Sainristil, Michigan 8 3 150 2 0.4 A.Sam, LSU 8 3 60 0 0.4 R.Steward, Troy 8 3 45 1 0.4 D.Thieneman, Purdue 8 3 26 0 0.4 N.Valcarcel, N. Illinois 8 3 38 0 0.4 A.Chatman, North Carolina 6 2 0 0 0.3 J.Cole, San Jose St. 9 3 66 0 0.3 K.Fabiculanan, Washington 6 2 0 0 0.3 D.Hardy, Penn St. 6 2 34 0 0.3 M.Hook, Toledo 6 2 0 0 0.3 A.Johnson, W. Kentucky 6 2 19 0 0.3 K.Jones, Georgia 3 1 26 1 0.3 X.McLeod, South Carolina 3 1 3 0 0.3 T.Potts, Ball St. 6 2 6 0 0.3 L.Rawls, Oklahoma St. 3 1 0 0 0.3 J.Robinson, Colorado 3 1 0 0 0.3 T.Spears, Texas State 3 1 0 0 0.3 B.Walker, E. Michigan 9 3 0 0 0.3 L.Barton, Utah 7 2 25 1 0.3 M.Clarke, Missouri 7 2 0 0 0.3 D.Godsey, Louisiana-Monroe 7 2 0 0 0.3 A.Harvey, Georgia Tech 7 2 16 0 0.3 K.Jackson, Oregon 7 2 7 0 0.3 W.Lee, Kansas St. 7 2 27 0 0.3 J.Lewis, New Mexico 7 2 0 0 0.3 A.McGary, Bowling Green 7 2 4 0 0.3 P.O’Brien, Pittsburgh 7 2 19 0 0.3 T.Raby, Middle Tennessee 7 2 18 0 0.3 J.Roberts, Marshall 7 2 9 0 0.3 K.Sabb, Michigan 7 2 56 1 0.3 C.Shearin, Uconn 7 2 0 0 0.3 M.Verdon, Iowa St. 7 2 0 0 0.3 C.Woods, Louisiana Tech 7 2 49 1 0.3 T.Woods, Colorado 7 2 0 0 0.3 D.Wright, Vanderbilt 7 2 9 0 0.3 B.Addison, Oregon 4 1 0 0 0.2 Z.Alexander, LSU 8 2 28 0 0.2 C.Allen, Purdue 8 2 5 0 0.2 A.Arnold, Oregon St. 8 2 13 0 0.2 L.Bailey, Fresno St. 8 2 0 0 0.2 J.Baldwin, UNLV 8 2 36 0 0.2 S.Battle, NC State 8 2 21 0 0.2 A.Behm, Akron 4 1 25 0 0.2 L.Berryhill, South Florida 8 2 28 0 0.2 C.Bishop, Utah 8 2 10 0 0.2 H.Blackburn, Colorado St. 8 2 0 0 0.2 D.Brown, Maryland 8 2 19 0 0.2 C.Bryant, Kansas 8 2 33 0 0.2 J.Byrd, N. Illinois 8 2 0 0 0.2 D.Chapman, North Carolina 8 2 7 0 0.2 D.Chestnut, LSU 4 1 2 0 0.2 B.Clark, TCU 8 2 1 0 0.2 D.Crosby, Sam Houston St. 8 2 31 0 0.2 M.Daniels, Southern Miss. 8 2 0 0 0.2 E.Davison, UTSA 8 2 76 0 0.2 J.DeBerry, Texas A&M 8 2 16 0 0.2 C.DeJean, Iowa 8 2 61 0 0.2 M.Devonshire, Pittsburgh 8 2 86 1 0.2 A.Diamond, UAB 4 1 0 0 0.2 S.Dolac, Buffalo 4 1 32 0 0.2 K.Dolby, Oklahoma 8 2 7 0 0.2 M.Dotson, Kansas 8 2 37 1 0.2 D.Douglas, Tulane 8 2 16 0 0.2 C.Downs, Alabama 8 2 11 0 0.2 T.Dupree, Liberty 8 2 6 0 0.2 D.Dye, Utah St. 8 2 14 0 0.2 A.Enechukwu, W. Michigan 4 1 0 0 0.2 S.Esera, BYU 4 1 0 0 0.2 D.Ferguson, Bowling Green 8 2 0 0 0.2 T.Fletcher, Coastal Carolina 8 2 138 1 0.2 T.Fluellen, Middle Tennessee 8 2 20 0 0.2 J.Ford, Texas 8 2 5 0 0.2 T.Funderburk, Appalachian St. 8 2 41 2 0.2 D.Golden-Nelson, Akron 8 2 76 1 0.2 A.Grose, Michigan St. 8 2 2 0 0.2 T.Hallock, W. Michigan 8 2 8 0 0.2 J.Henderson, Minnesota 8 2 17 0 0.2 P.Hill, North Texas 8 2 0 0 0.2 K.Howard, Charlotte 8 2 27 0 0.2 J.Humphrey, UCLA 8 2 1 0 0.2 D.James, Auburn 8 2 3 0 0.2 C.Jenkins, Baylor 8 2 5 0 0.2 E.Johnson, Nevada 8 2 0 0 0.2 T.Johnson, Oregon 8 2 0 0 0.2 J.Johnson, Mississippi St. 8 2 33 0 0.2 J.Jolly, Liberty 8 2 27 0 0.2 T.Jones, Minnesota 8 2 11 0 0.2 C.Kelly, Louisville 8 2 0 0 0.2 R.Kennedy, NC State 8 2 57 1 0.2 K.Lassiter, Kansas 8 2 3 0 0.2 K.Lawrence, Oklahoma 8 2 0 0 0.2 S.Lockett, Washington St. 8 2 27 0 0.2 C.Lockridge, Fresno St. 4 1 23 0 0.2 K.Lusk, Coastal Carolina 8 2 52 0 0.2 K.Martin, Akron 8 2 88 0 0.2 E.Mascarenas-Arnold, Oregon St. 8 2 10 0 0.2 B.Mayes, UAB 8 2 23 0 0.2 C.McGarrell, N. Illinois 8 2 35 0 0.2 E.McNeil-Warren, Toledo 8 2 12 0 0.2 G.Miller, Maryland 8 2 15 0 0.2 L.Moore, Indiana 8 2 49 1 0.2 J.Morris, FAU 8 2 72 1 0.2 B.Morrison, Notre Dame 8 2 0 0 0.2 M.Norris, Fresno St. 8 2 11 0 0.2 V.Nunley, Washington 4 1 1 0 0.2 J.Oladokun, Bowling Green 8 2 29 0 0.2 C.Oliver, UNLV 8 2 0 0 0.2 M.Powell, Washington 8 2 96 1 0.2 Z.Puckett, Auburn 8 2 0 0 0.2 Q.Riley, Louisville 8 2 14 0 0.2 J.Saunders, Mississippi 8 2 10 0 0.2 K.Savage, Kansas St. 8 2 7 0 0.2 X.Scott, Illinois 8 2 0 0 0.2 T.Skipper, Louisiana-Lafayette 8 2 52 0 0.2 T.Smith, Georgia Southern 8 2 52 0 0.2 C.Smith, Memphis 8 2 2 0 0.2 M.Starks, Georgia 8 2 21 0 0.2 J.Stokes, South Florida 8 2 31 0 0.2 M.Taaffe, Texas 8 2 45 0 0.2 T.Tampa, Iowa St. 8 2 1 0 0.2 G.Taylor, Rice 8 2 72 0 0.2 C.Taylor, Vanderbilt 8 2 35 0 0.2 T.Taylor, Air Force 8 2 81 1 0.2 J.Thompson, Texas 8 2 59 1 0.2 C.Thornton, UCF 8 2 4 0 0.2 B.Threats, Cincinnati 8 2 39 0 0.2 N.Tumblin, San Diego St. 8 2 0 0 0.2 T.Union, New Mexico St. 4 1 0 0 0.2 J.Voisin, South Alabama 8 2 0 0 0.2 Z.Walton, Mississippi 8 2 0 0 0.2 T.Washington, Mississippi 8 2 35 0 0.2 M.Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern 8 2 50 1 0.2 A.Watts, Louisiana-Monroe 8 2 33 0 0.2 T.Wilk, East Carolina 4 1 0 0 0.2 N.Williams, California 8 2 0 0 0.2 C.Williams, Georgia Southern 4 1 0 0 0.2 J.Williams, UNLV 4 1 11 0 0.2 P.Wilson, NC State 8 2 19 1 0.2 H.Wohler, Wisconsin 8 2 0 0 0.2 W.Woodaz, Clemson 8 2 94 1 0.2 A.Brawley, Ohio 9 2 5 0 0.2 C.Bullock, Southern Cal 9 2 41 1 0.2 M.Dowell, Miami (Ohio) 9 2 17 0 0.2 B.Houston, Ohio 9 2 24 0 0.2 K.Lovely, W. Michigan 9 2 0 0 0.2 J.Lua, Umass 9 2 0 0 0.2 T.Pearson, Ohio 9 2 4 0 0.2 J.Pollard, San Jose St. 9 2 16 0 0.2 Q.Scandrett, E. Michigan 9 2 22 0 0.2 K.Tarnue, Jacksonville St. 9 2 37 0 0.2 A.Wofford, W. Michigan 9 2 -1 0 0.2 J.Ahern, Virginia 5 1 17 0 0.2 A.Campbell, North Carolina 5 1 19 0 0.2 M.Coats, Nevada 5 1 42 0 0.2 J.Covington, Southern Cal 5 1 24 0 0.2 M.Dixon-Williams, Uconn 5 1 0 0 0.2 E.Green, Old Dominion 5 1 0 0 0.2 J.McBurrows, Michigan 5 1 5 0 0.2 D.McCuin, San Diego St. 5 1 70 1 0.2 D.Moore, Florida 5 1 39 0 0.2 T.Moore, UTEP 5 1 0 0 0.2 R.Moore, Michigan 5 1 38 0 0.2 Q.Moten, UNLV 5 1 0 0 0.2 J.Oliver, Buffalo 5 1 1 0 0.2 D.Smith, Oklahoma St. 5 1 5 0 0.2 U.Stout, W. Kentucky 5 1 53 1 0.2 D.Walker, Virginia 5 1 4 0 0.2 N.Williams, San Diego St. 5 1 40 0 0.2 J.Williams, FAU 5 1 0 0 0.2 K.Banks, South Carolina 6 1 17 0 0.2 W.Burrell, Tennessee 6 1 13 0 0.2 R.Cooper, Oregon St. 6 1 67 1 0.2 T.Crandall, Colorado St. 6 1 25 0 0.2 M.Floyd, West Virginia 6 1 0 0 0.2 J.Harris, Iowa 6 1 0 0 0.2 D.Jackson, Georgia 6 1 0 0 0.2 A.Jackson, East Carolina 6 1 8 1 0.2 W.Johnson, Michigan 6 1 36 1 0.2 D.Jones, Tulsa 6 1 0 0 0.2 M.Knight, Old Dominion 6 1 28 0 0.2 M.Littlejohn, California 6 1 19 0 0.2 N.Nakwaasah, North Texas 6 1 2 0 0.2 D.Peele, Navy 6 1 0 0 0.2 O.Philyaw, Appalachian St. 6 1 26 0 0.2 J.Rhym, Auburn 6 1 0 0 0.2 E.Rikard, Cent. Michigan 6 1 0 0 0.2 J.Scroggs, Appalachian St. 6 1 12 0 0.2 D.Spaulding, South Carolina 6 1 0 0 0.2 M.Stampley, Georgia Southern 6 1 2 0 0.2 N.Toomer, Indiana 6 1 0 0 0.2 B.Washington, W. Kentucky 6 1 0 0 0.2 N.Wiggins, Clemson 6 1 46 1 0.2 K.Williams, Tulsa 6 1 -3 0 0.2 T.Williams, W. Kentucky 6 1 0 0 0.2 M.Williams, Southern Cal 6 1 39 0 0.2 B.Anderson, Texas A&M 7 1 15 0 0.1 B.Antzoulatos, California 7 1 8 0 0.1 D.Bell, Memphis 7 1 36 1 0.1 C.Bracy, UAB 7 1 58 0 0.1 T.Brown, Coastal Carolina 7 1 0 0 0.1 D.Burke, Ohio St. 7 1 0 0 0.1 A.Burks, West Virginia 7 1 26 0 0.1 J.Campbell, Alabama 7 1 2 0 0.1 D.Clark, Fresno St. 7 1 4 0 0.1 J.Denton, Georgia Southern 7 1 0 0 0.1 M.Feaster, Memphis 7 1 36 1 0.1 M.Gaffney, Virginia 7 1 11 0 0.1 K.Garrett, BYU 7 1 0 0 0.1 V.Glover, TCU 7 1 0 0 0.1 A.Grier, Arkansas 7 1 25 1 0.1 T.Guidry, Louisiana-Lafayette 7 1 0 0 0.1 M.Jammeh, N. Illinois 7 1 17 0 0.1 D.Jerkins, Umass 7 1 53 1 0.1 K.Johnson, Georgia Tech 7 1 21 0 0.1 Q.Johnson, Michigan 7 1 2 0 0.1 D.Jones, Bowling Green 7 1 45 1 0.1 S.Jones, Clemson 7 1 0 0 0.1 D.Kaufman, Auburn 7 1 41 0 0.1 V.Marshall, W. Kentucky 7 1 40 0 0.1 D.Mask, UCF 7 1 0 0 0.1 J.Mathews, Ohio St. 7 1 58 1 0.1 M.Mitchell, Florida 7 1 0 0 0.1 M.Moore, Alabama 7 1 0 0 0.1 B.Nicolas-Paul, Army 7 1 44 1 0.1 J.Proctor, Ohio St. 7 1 24 1 0.1 R.Reason, Old Dominion 7 1 0 0 0.1 K.Reid, Utah 7 1 21 1 0.1 C.Rucker, Michigan St. 7 1 7 0 0.1 S.Sanders, Colorado 7 1 80 1 0.1 M.Straker, Arkansas St. 7 1 6 0 0.1 M.Strong, South Alabama 7 1 0 0 0.1 K.Swoopes, UAB 7 1 0 0 0.1 A.Teubner, Boise St. 7 1 0 0 0.1 S.Westfall, Virginia 7 1 0 0 0.1 C.Wheeler, Kansas 7 1 6 0 0.1 A.White, NC State 7 1 9 0 0.1 A.Wilcox, West Virginia 7 1 34 0 0.1 J.Wilson, Syracuse 7 1 34 1 0.1 J.Wright, Nebraska 7 1 12 0 0.1

