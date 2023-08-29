US Open Results

Tuesday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $44,700,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
First Round
Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, def. Jason Kubler, Australia, 6-3, 1-0, ret.
Women’s Singles
First Round
Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-2, 6-1.
Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Diane Parry, France, 6-4, 6-0.
Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-3, 6-2.
