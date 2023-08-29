US Open Results

Tuesday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $44,700,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

Tuesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $44,700,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

First Round

Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, def. Jason Kubler, Australia, 6-3, 1-0, ret.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Diane Parry, France, 6-4, 6-0.

Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-3, 6-2.

