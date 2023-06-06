NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Denver 2½ (214½) at MIAMI MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Denver
|2½
|(214½)
|at MIAMI
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-135
|Minnesota
|+115
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-134
|Chicago White Sox
|+114
|at TORONTO
|-156
|Houston
|+132
|at CLEVELAND
|-134
|Boston
|+114
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-126
|at WASHINGTON
|+108
|LA Dodgers
|-172
|at CINCINNATI
|+144
|at ATLANTA
|-126
|N.Y Mets
|+108
|San Francisco
|-200
|at COLORADO
|+168
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-178
|Oakland
|+150
|Seattle
|-116
|at SAN DIEGO
|-102
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-240
|Detroit
|+198
|at MIAMI
|-164
|Kansas City
|+138
|at MILWAUKEE
|-146
|Baltimore
|+124
|at TEXAS
|-134
|St. Louis
|+114
|at LA ANGELS
|-136
|Chicago Cubs
|+116
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.