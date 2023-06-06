Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 6, 2023, 11:54 PM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Denver (214½) at MIAMI

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -135 Minnesota +115
at N.Y YANKEES -134 Chicago White Sox +114
at TORONTO -156 Houston +132
at CLEVELAND -134 Boston +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -126 at WASHINGTON +108
LA Dodgers -172 at CINCINNATI +144
at ATLANTA -126 N.Y Mets +108
San Francisco -200 at COLORADO +168

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -178 Oakland +150
Seattle -116 at SAN DIEGO -102
at PHILADELPHIA -240 Detroit +198
at MIAMI -164 Kansas City +138
at MILWAUKEE -146 Baltimore +124
at TEXAS -134 St. Louis +114
at LA ANGELS -136 Chicago Cubs +116

