NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Denver 2½ (214½) at MIAMI

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -135 Minnesota +115 at N.Y YANKEES -134 Chicago White Sox +114 at TORONTO -156 Houston +132 at CLEVELAND -134 Boston +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -126 at WASHINGTON +108 LA Dodgers -172 at CINCINNATI +144 at ATLANTA -126 N.Y Mets +108 San Francisco -200 at COLORADO +168

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -178 Oakland +150 Seattle -116 at SAN DIEGO -102 at PHILADELPHIA -240 Detroit +198 at MIAMI -164 Kansas City +138 at MILWAUKEE -146 Baltimore +124 at TEXAS -134 St. Louis +114 at LA ANGELS -136 Chicago Cubs +116

