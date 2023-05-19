PGA Championship Leaders Cards

Friday At Oak Hill Country Club Rochester, N.Y. Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70 Second Round Par out 443 534 444 –…

Friday

At Oak Hill Country Club

Rochester, N.Y.

Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70

Second Round

Par out 443 534 444 – 35 Corey Conners 433 534 544 – 35 Viktor Hovland 334 534 444 – 34 Scottie Scheffler 333 534 544 – 34

Par in 434 543 444 – 35 – 70 Corey Conners 434 442 444 – 33 _ 67-68 _ 135 Viktor Hovland 334 543 443 – 33 _ 68-67 _ 135 Scottie Scheffler 434 532 445 – 34 _ 67-68 _ 135

