PGA Championship Leaders Cards

Friday At Oak Hill Country Club Rochester, N.Y. Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70 Second Round Par out 443 534 444 –…
Friday
At Oak Hill Country Club
Rochester, N.Y.
Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70
Second Round
|Par out
|443
|534
|444
|–
|35
|Corey Conners
|433
|534
|544
|–
|35
|Viktor Hovland
|334
|534
|444
|–
|34
|Scottie Scheffler
|333
|534
|544
|–
|34
|Par in
|434
|543
|444
|–
|35
|–
|70
|
|
|Corey Conners
|434
|442
|444
|–
|33
|_
|67-68
|_
|135
|Viktor Hovland
|334
|543
|443
|–
|33
|_
|68-67
|_
|135
|Scottie Scheffler
|434
|532
|445
|–
|34
|_
|67-68
|_
|135
