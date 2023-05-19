Live Radio
PGA Championship Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

May 19, 2023, 8:05 PM

Friday

At Oak Hill Country Club

Rochester, N.Y.

Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70

Second Round

Par out 443 534 444 35
Corey Conners 433 534 544 35
Viktor Hovland 334 534 444 34
Scottie Scheffler 333 534 544 34

Par in 434 543 444 35 70
Corey Conners 434 442 444 33 _ 67-68 _ 135
Viktor Hovland 334 543 443 33 _ 68-67 _ 135
Scottie Scheffler 434 532 445 34 _ 67-68 _ 135

Sports
