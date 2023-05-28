Indianapolis 500 Winners

2023 — Josef Newgarden
2022 — Marcus Ericsson
2021 — Helio Castroneves
2020 — Takuma Sato
2019 — Simon Pagenaud
2018 — Will Power
2017 — Takuma Sato
2016 — Alexander Rossi
2015 — Juan Montoya
2014 — Ryan Hunter-Reay
2013 — Tony Kanaan
2012 — Dario Franchitti
2011 — Dan Wheldon
2010 — Dario Franchitti
2009 — Helio Castroneves
2008 — Scott Dixon
2007 — Dario Franchitti
2006 — Sam Hornish Jr.
2005 — Dan Wheldon
2004 — Buddy Rice
2003 — Gil de Ferran
2002 — Helio Castroneves
2001 — Helio Castroneves
2000 — Juan Montoya
1999 — Kenny Brack
1998 — Eddie Cheever
1997 — Arie Luyendyk Sr.
1996 — Buddy Lazier
1995 — Jacques Villeneuve
1994 — Al Unser Jr.
1993 — Emerson Fittipaldi
1992 — Al Unser Jr.
1991 — Rick Mears
1990 — Arie Luyendyk Sr.
1989 — Emerson Fittipaldi
1988 — Rick Mears
1987 — Al Unser Sr.
1986 — Bobby Rahal
1985 — Danny Sullivan
1984 — Rick Mears
1983 — Tom Sneva
1982 — Gordon Johncock
1981 — Bobby Unser
1980 — Johnny Rutherford
1979 — Rick Mears
1978 — Al Unser Sr.
1977 — A.J. Foyt
1976 — Johnny Rutherford
1975 — Bobby Unser
1974 — Johnny Rutherford
1973 — Gordon Johncock
1972 — Mark Donohue
1971 — Al Unser Sr.
1970 — Al Unser Sr.
1969 — Mario Andretti
1968 — Bobby Unser
1967 — A.J. Foyt
1966 — Graham Hill
1965 — Jimmy Clark
1964 — A.J. Foyt
1963 — Parnelli Jones
1962 — Rodger Ward
1961 — A.J. Foyt
1960 — Jim Rathmann
1959 — Rodger Ward
1958 — Jimmy Bryan
1957 — Sam Hanks
1956 — Pat Flaherty
1955 — Bob Sweikert
1954 — Bill Vukovich Sr.
1953 — Bill Vukovich Sr.
1952 — Troy Ruttman
1951 — Lee Wallard
1950 — Johnnie Parsons
1949 — Bill Holland
1948 — Mauri Rose
1947 — Mauri Rose
1946 — George Robson
1942-45 — No races, World War II
1941 — Floyd Davis and Mauri Rose
1940 — Wilbur Shaw
1939 — Wilbur Shaw
1938 — Floyd Roberts
1937 — Wilbur Shaw
1936 — Louis Meyer
1935 — Kelly Petillo
1934 — Bill Cummings
1933 — Louis Meyer
1932 — Fred Frame
1931 — Louis Schneider
1930 — Billy Arnold
1929 — Ray Keech
1928 — Louis Meyer
1927 — George Souders
1926 — Frank Lockhart
1925 — Pete DePaolo
1924 — L.L.Corum and Joe Boyer
1923 — Tommy Milton
1922 — Jimmy Murphy
1921 — Tommy Milton
1920 — Gaston Chevrolet
1919 — Howard Wilcox
1917-18 — No races, World War I
1916 — Dario Resta
1915 — Ralph DePalma
1914 — Rene Thomas
1913 — Jules Goux
1912 — Joe Dawson
1911 — Ray Harroun
