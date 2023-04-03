NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Players

2023 — Adama Sanogo, UConn 2022 — Ochai Agbaji, Kansas 2021 — Jared Butler, Baylor 2019 — Kyle Guy, Virginia…

2023 — Adama Sanogo, UConn

2022 — Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

2021 — Jared Butler, Baylor

2019 — Kyle Guy, Virginia

2018 — Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova

2017 — Joel Berry II, North Carolina

2016 — Ryan Arcidiacono, Villanova

2015 — Tyus Jones, Duke

2014 — Shabazz Napier, UConn

2013 — Luke Hancock, Louisville

2012 — Anthony Davis, Kentucky

2011 — Kemba Walker, UConn

2010 — Kyle Singler, Duke

2009 — Wayne Ellington, North Carolina

2008 — Mario Chalmers, Kansas

2007 — Corey Brewer, Florida

2006 — Joakim Noah, Florida

2005 — Sean May, North Carolina

2004 — Emeka Okafor, UConn

2003 — Carmelo Anthony, Syracuse

2002 — Juan Dixon, Maryland

2001 — Shane Battier, Duke

2000 — Mateen Cleaves, Michigan State

1999 — Richard Hamilton, UConn

1998 — Jeff Sheppard, Kentucky

1997 — Miles Simon, Arizona

1996 — Tony Delk, Kentucky

1995 — Ed O’Bannon, UCLA

1994 — Corliss Williamson, Arkansas

1993 — Donald Williams, North Carolina

1992 — Bobby Hurley, Duke

1991 — Christian Laettner, Duke

1990 — Anderson Hunt, UNLV

1989 — Glen Rice, Michigan

1988 — Danny Manning, Kansas

1987 — Keith Smart, Indiana

1986 — Pervis Ellison, Louisville

1985 — Ed Pinckney, Villanova

1984 — Patrick Ewing, Georgetown

1983 — Akeem Olajuwon, Houston

1982 — James Worthy, North Carolina

1981 — Isiah Thomas, Indiana

1980 — Darrell Griffith, Louisville

1979 — Magic Johnson, Michigan State

1978 — Jack Givens, Kentucky

1977 — Butch Lee, Marquette

1976 — Kent Benson, Indiana

1975 — Richard Washington, UCLA

1974 — David Thompson, N.C. State

1973 — Bill Walton, UCLA

1972 — Bill Walton, UCLA

1971 — x-Howard Porter, Villanova

1970 — Sidney Wicks, UCLA

1969 — Lew Alcindor, UCLA

1968 — Lew Alcindor, UCLA

1967 — Lew Alcindor, UCLA

1966 — Jerry Chambers, Utah

1965 — Bill Bradley, Princeton

1964 — Walt Hazzard, UCLA

1963 — Art Heyman, Duke

1962 — Paul Hogue, Cincinnati

1961 — Jerry Lucas, Ohio State

1960 — Jerry Lucas, Ohio State

1959 — Jerry West, West Virginia

1958 — Elgin Baylor, Seattle

1957 — Wilt Chamberlain, Kansas

1956 — Hal Lear, Temple

1955 — Bill Russell, San Francisco

1954 — Tom Gola, La Salle

1953 — B.H. Born, Kansas

1952 — Clyde Lovellette, Kansas

1951 — None selected

1950 — Irwin Dambrot, CCNY

1949 — Alex Groza, Kentucky

1948 — Alex Groza, Kentucky

1947 — George Kaftan, Holy Cross

1946 — Bob Kurland, Oklahoma A&M

1945 — Bob Kurland, Oklahoma A&M

1944 — Arnold Ferrin, Utah

1943 — Ken Sailors, Wyoming

1942 — Howie Dallmar, Stanford

1941 — John Kotz, Wisconsin

1940 — Marvin Huffman, Indiana

1939 — None selected

x-subsequently ruled ineligible

