LIV Golf Singapore Par Scores

Sunday At Sentosa Golf Club Singapore Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,406; Par: 71 a-amateur Final Round Brooks Koepka, $4,000,000 66-64-68—198 -15 Cameron Smith, $1,875,000 71-65-64—200 -13 Marc Leishman, $1,875,000 67-67-66—200 -13 Talor Gooch, $1,000,000 68-66-67—201 -12 Tyrrell Hatton, $750,000 68-68-66—202 -11 Thomas Pieters, $750,000 66-67-69—202 -11 Dustin Johnson, $522,500 67-70-66—203 -10 Joaquin Niemann, $522,500 67-69-67—203 -10 Kevin Na, $522,500 66-70-67—203 -10 Jon Rahm, $371,250 69-68-67—204 -9 Euginio Chacarra, $371,250 67-69-68—204 -9 Abraham Ancer, $371,250 66-67-71—204 -9 Adrian Meronk, $371,250 67-66-71—204 -9 Kalle Samooja, $287,000 72-69-64—205 -8 Patrick Reed, $287,000 71-68-66—205 -8 Sergio Garcia, $287,000 69-68-68—205 -8 Dean Burmester, $287,000 67-70-68—205 -8 Cameron Tringale, $287,000 66-68-71—205 -8 Carlos Ortiz, $240,000 72-70-64—206 -7 Martin Kaymer, $240,000 66-69-71—206 -7 Sebastian Munoz, $240,000 65-70-71—206 -7 Phil Mickelson, $203,000 72-68-67—207 -6 Peter Uihlein, $203,000 69-70-68—207 -6 Richard Bland, $203,000 70-68-69—207 -6 Louis Oosthuizen, $203,000 67-69-71—207 -6 Kieran Vincent, $203,000 68-68-71—207 -6 David Puig, $180,000 70-70-68—208 -5 Bryson Dechambeau, $180,000 73-66-69—208 -5 Lucas Herbert, $180,000 67-67-74—208 -5 Anirban Lahiri, $167,500 70-69-70—209 -4 Matthew Wolff, $167,500 68-65-76—209 -4 Branden Grace, $155,000 69-72-69—210 -3 Paul Casey, $155,000 69-71-70—210 -3 Harold Varner III, $155,000 71-67-72—210 -3 Charl Schwartzel, $146,250 70-70-71—211 -2 Ian Poulter, $146,250 70-68-73—211 -2 Matthew Jones, $140,000 74-68-70—212 -1 Graeme McDowell, $140,000 68-73-71—212 -1 Scott Vincent, $140,000 70-66-76—212 -1 Brendan Steele, $131,250 68-74-71—213 E Charles Howell III, $131,250 76-66-71—213 E Caleb Surratt, $131,250 72-70-71—213 E Jason Kokrak, $131,250 69-71-73—213 E Henrik Stenson, $127,500 73-68-73—214 +1 Andy Ogletree, $125,000 77-71-67—215 +2 Bubba Watson, $125,000 71-77-67—215 +2 Sam Horsfield, $121,250 71-75-70—216 +3 Mito Pereira, $121,250 76-70-70—216 +3 Danny Lee, $60,000 72-76-69—217 +4 Hudson Swafford, $60,000 73-72-72—217 +4 Lee Westwood, $60,000 71-71-75—217 +4 Pat Perez, $50,000 72-76-71—219 +6 Anthony Kim, $50,000 69-75-75—219 +6 Jinichiro Kozuma, $50,000 73-72-76—221 +8 Teams Scores 1st Place $3 million; 2nd Place $1.5 million; 3rd Place $500,000 Ripper GC (C.Smith-c, M.Leishman, M.Jones, L.Herbert) -32 Fireballs GC (S.Garcia-c, A.Ancer, E.Lopez-Chacarra, D.Puig) -29 Cleeks GC (M.Kaymer-c, R. Bland, A.Meronk, K.Samooja) -29 Smash GC (B.Koepka-c, T.Gooch, J.Kokrak, G.McDowell) -28 Legion XIII (J.Rahm-c, T.Hatton, K.Vincent, C.Surratt) -26 Torque GC (J.Niemann-c, C.Ortiz, M.Pereira, S.Munoz) -25 Rangegoats GC (B.Watson-c, T.Pieters, P.Uihlein, M.Wolff) -25 4 Aces GC (D.Johnson-c, P.Uihlein, P.Perez, P.Reed) -21 HyFlyers GC (P.Mickelson-c, B.Steele, A.Ogletree, C.Tringale) -21 Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen-c, D.Burmester, C,Schwartzel, B.Grace) -19 Crushers GC (B.DeChambeau-c, C.Howell, A.Lahiri, P.Casey) -17 Iron Heads GC (K.Na-c, S.Vincent, D.Lee, J.Kozuma) -6 Majesticks GC (I.Poulter-c, L.Westwood, H.Stenson, S.Horsfield) E

