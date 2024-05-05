LIV Golf Singapore Par Scores

|Sunday
|At Sentosa Golf Club
|Singapore
|Purse: $20 million
|Yardage: 7,406; Par: 71
|a-amateur
|Final Round
|Brooks Koepka, $4,000,000
|66-64-68—198
|-15
|Cameron Smith, $1,875,000
|71-65-64—200
|-13
|Marc Leishman, $1,875,000
|67-67-66—200
|-13
|Talor Gooch, $1,000,000
|68-66-67—201
|-12
|Tyrrell Hatton, $750,000
|68-68-66—202
|-11
|Thomas Pieters, $750,000
|66-67-69—202
|-11
|Dustin Johnson, $522,500
|67-70-66—203
|-10
|Joaquin Niemann, $522,500
|67-69-67—203
|-10
|Kevin Na, $522,500
|66-70-67—203
|-10
|Jon Rahm, $371,250
|69-68-67—204
|-9
|Euginio Chacarra, $371,250
|67-69-68—204
|-9
|Abraham Ancer, $371,250
|66-67-71—204
|-9
|Adrian Meronk, $371,250
|67-66-71—204
|-9
|Kalle Samooja, $287,000
|72-69-64—205
|-8
|Patrick Reed, $287,000
|71-68-66—205
|-8
|Sergio Garcia, $287,000
|69-68-68—205
|-8
|Dean Burmester, $287,000
|67-70-68—205
|-8
|Cameron Tringale, $287,000
|66-68-71—205
|-8
|Carlos Ortiz, $240,000
|72-70-64—206
|-7
|Martin Kaymer, $240,000
|66-69-71—206
|-7
|Sebastian Munoz, $240,000
|65-70-71—206
|-7
|Phil Mickelson, $203,000
|72-68-67—207
|-6
|Peter Uihlein, $203,000
|69-70-68—207
|-6
|Richard Bland, $203,000
|70-68-69—207
|-6
|Louis Oosthuizen, $203,000
|67-69-71—207
|-6
|Kieran Vincent, $203,000
|68-68-71—207
|-6
|David Puig, $180,000
|70-70-68—208
|-5
|Bryson Dechambeau, $180,000
|73-66-69—208
|-5
|Lucas Herbert, $180,000
|67-67-74—208
|-5
|Anirban Lahiri, $167,500
|70-69-70—209
|-4
|Matthew Wolff, $167,500
|68-65-76—209
|-4
|Branden Grace, $155,000
|69-72-69—210
|-3
|Paul Casey, $155,000
|69-71-70—210
|-3
|Harold Varner III, $155,000
|71-67-72—210
|-3
|Charl Schwartzel, $146,250
|70-70-71—211
|-2
|Ian Poulter, $146,250
|70-68-73—211
|-2
|Matthew Jones, $140,000
|74-68-70—212
|-1
|Graeme McDowell, $140,000
|68-73-71—212
|-1
|Scott Vincent, $140,000
|70-66-76—212
|-1
|Brendan Steele, $131,250
|68-74-71—213
|E
|Charles Howell III, $131,250
|76-66-71—213
|E
|Caleb Surratt, $131,250
|72-70-71—213
|E
|Jason Kokrak, $131,250
|69-71-73—213
|E
|Henrik Stenson, $127,500
|73-68-73—214
|+1
|Andy Ogletree, $125,000
|77-71-67—215
|+2
|Bubba Watson, $125,000
|71-77-67—215
|+2
|Sam Horsfield, $121,250
|71-75-70—216
|+3
|Mito Pereira, $121,250
|76-70-70—216
|+3
|Danny Lee, $60,000
|72-76-69—217
|+4
|Hudson Swafford, $60,000
|73-72-72—217
|+4
|Lee Westwood, $60,000
|71-71-75—217
|+4
|Pat Perez, $50,000
|72-76-71—219
|+6
|Anthony Kim, $50,000
|69-75-75—219
|+6
|Jinichiro Kozuma, $50,000
|73-72-76—221
|+8
|Teams Scores
|1st Place $3 million; 2nd Place $1.5 million; 3rd Place $500,000
|Ripper GC (C.Smith-c, M.Leishman, M.Jones, L.Herbert)
|-32
|Fireballs GC (S.Garcia-c, A.Ancer, E.Lopez-Chacarra, D.Puig)
|-29
|Cleeks GC (M.Kaymer-c, R. Bland, A.Meronk, K.Samooja)
|-29
|Smash GC (B.Koepka-c, T.Gooch, J.Kokrak, G.McDowell)
|-28
|Legion XIII (J.Rahm-c, T.Hatton, K.Vincent, C.Surratt)
|-26
|Torque GC (J.Niemann-c, C.Ortiz, M.Pereira, S.Munoz)
|-25
|Rangegoats GC (B.Watson-c, T.Pieters, P.Uihlein, M.Wolff)
|-25
|4 Aces GC (D.Johnson-c, P.Uihlein, P.Perez, P.Reed)
|-21
|HyFlyers GC (P.Mickelson-c, B.Steele, A.Ogletree, C.Tringale)
|-21
|Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen-c, D.Burmester, C,Schwartzel, B.Grace)
|-19
|Crushers GC (B.DeChambeau-c, C.Howell, A.Lahiri, P.Casey)
|-17
|Iron Heads GC (K.Na-c, S.Vincent, D.Lee, J.Kozuma)
|-6
|Majesticks GC (I.Poulter-c, L.Westwood, H.Stenson, S.Horsfield)
|E
