Masters Tournament Scores

Thursday At Augusta National Augusta, Ga. Purse: $15 million Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72 First Round Viktor Hovland, Norway 31-34—65 Brooks…

Thursday

At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72

First Round

Viktor Hovland, Norway 31-34—65 Brooks Koepka, United States 32-33—65 Jon Rahm, Spain 33-32—65 Jason Day, Australia 34-33—67 Cameron Young, United States 34-33—67 Sam Bennett, United States 32-36—68 Sam Burns, United States 31-37—68 Shane Lowry, Ireland 33-35—68 Xander Schauffele, United States 34-34—68 Scottie Scheffler, United States 33-35—68 Adam Scott, Australia 34-34—68 Gary Woodland, United States 35-33—68 Tony Finau, United States 35-34—69 Collin Morikawa, United States 34-35—69 Justin Rose, England 36-33—69 Jordan Spieth, United States 32-37—69 Keegan Bradley, United States 35-35—70 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 37-33—70 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 36-34—70 Tom Kim, South Korea 34-36—70 Chris Kirk, United States 38-32—70 Cameron Smith, Australia 34-36—70 Scott Stallings, United States 35-35—70 Sepp Straka, Austria 39-31—70 Justin Thomas, United States 35-35—70 Patrick Cantlay, United States 35-36—71 Fred Couples, United States 38-33—71 Harris English, United States 37-34—71 Tyrrell Hatton, England 35-36—71 Max Homa, United States 38-33—71 Sungjae Im, South Korea 35-36—71 Dustin Johnson, United States 36-35—71 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 34-37—71 Phil Mickelson, United States 34-37—71 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 32-39—71 Patrick Reed, United States 35-36—71 Abraham Ancer, Mexico 39-33—72 Tommy Fleetwood, England 35-37—72 Talor Gooch, United States 36-36—72 Kevin Kisner, United States 36-36—72 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 37-35—72 Francesco Molinari, Italy 38-34—72 Harold Varner III, United States 34-38—72 Mike Weir, Canada 35-37—72 Corey Conners, Canada 36-37—73 Russell Henley, United States 36-37—73 Billy Horschel, United States 36-37—73 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 37-36—73 Jason Kokrak, United States 38-35—73 Adrian Meronk, Poland 35-38—73 Taylor Moore, United States 37-36—73 Seamus Power, Ireland 35-38—73 Sahith Theegala, United States 37-36—73 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 38-36—74 Sergio Garcia, Spain 34-40—74 Tom Hoge, United States 37-37—74 Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 39-35—74 Mito Pereira, Chile 39-35—74 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 37-37—74 J.T. Poston, United States 37-37—74 Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 38-36—74 Tiger Woods, United States 38-36—74 Ben Carr, United States 38-37—75 Harrison Crowe, Australia 36-39—75 Zach Johnson, United States 36-39—75 Kurt Kitayama, United States 38-37—75 Bernhard Langer, Germany 38-37—75 Min Woo Lee, Australia 36-39—75 Keith Mitchell, United States 37-38—75 Vijay Singh, Fiji 38-37—75 Adam Svensson, Canada 41-34—75 Danny Willett, England 38-37—75 Cameron Champ, United States 41-35—76 Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina 39-37—76 Kazuki Higa, Japan 36-40—76 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 39-37—76 Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 37-39—76 Brian Harman, United States 39-38—77 Matthew McClean, Northern Ireland 37-40—77 Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain 40-37—77 Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa 40-37—77 Gordon Sargent, United States 39-38—77 Bubba Watson, United States 40-37—77 Alex Noren, Sweden 41-37—78 Larry Mize, United States 38-41—79 Sandy Lyle, Scotland 40-41—81 Kevin Na, United States WD Will Zalatoris, United States WD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.