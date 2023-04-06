Masters Tournament Scores

Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 6, 2023, 7:39 PM

Thursday

At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72

First Round

Viktor Hovland, Norway 31-34—65
Brooks Koepka, United States 32-33—65
Jon Rahm, Spain 33-32—65
Jason Day, Australia 34-33—67
Cameron Young, United States 34-33—67
Sam Bennett, United States 32-36—68
Sam Burns, United States 31-37—68
Shane Lowry, Ireland 33-35—68
Xander Schauffele, United States 34-34—68
Scottie Scheffler, United States 33-35—68
Adam Scott, Australia 34-34—68
Gary Woodland, United States 35-33—68
Tony Finau, United States 35-34—69
Collin Morikawa, United States 34-35—69
Justin Rose, England 36-33—69
Jordan Spieth, United States 32-37—69
Keegan Bradley, United States 35-35—70
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 37-33—70
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 36-34—70
Tom Kim, South Korea 34-36—70
Chris Kirk, United States 38-32—70
Cameron Smith, Australia 34-36—70
Scott Stallings, United States 35-35—70
Sepp Straka, Austria 39-31—70
Justin Thomas, United States 35-35—70
Patrick Cantlay, United States 35-36—71
Fred Couples, United States 38-33—71
Harris English, United States 37-34—71
Tyrrell Hatton, England 35-36—71
Max Homa, United States 38-33—71
Sungjae Im, South Korea 35-36—71
Dustin Johnson, United States 36-35—71
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 34-37—71
Phil Mickelson, United States 34-37—71
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 32-39—71
Patrick Reed, United States 35-36—71
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 39-33—72
Tommy Fleetwood, England 35-37—72
Talor Gooch, United States 36-36—72
Kevin Kisner, United States 36-36—72
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 37-35—72
Francesco Molinari, Italy 38-34—72
Harold Varner III, United States 34-38—72
Mike Weir, Canada 35-37—72
Corey Conners, Canada 36-37—73
Russell Henley, United States 36-37—73
Billy Horschel, United States 36-37—73
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 37-36—73
Jason Kokrak, United States 38-35—73
Adrian Meronk, Poland 35-38—73
Taylor Moore, United States 37-36—73
Seamus Power, Ireland 35-38—73
Sahith Theegala, United States 37-36—73
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 38-36—74
Sergio Garcia, Spain 34-40—74
Tom Hoge, United States 37-37—74
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 39-35—74
Mito Pereira, Chile 39-35—74
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 37-37—74
J.T. Poston, United States 37-37—74
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 38-36—74
Tiger Woods, United States 38-36—74
Ben Carr, United States 38-37—75
Harrison Crowe, Australia 36-39—75
Zach Johnson, United States 36-39—75
Kurt Kitayama, United States 38-37—75
Bernhard Langer, Germany 38-37—75
Min Woo Lee, Australia 36-39—75
Keith Mitchell, United States 37-38—75
Vijay Singh, Fiji 38-37—75
Adam Svensson, Canada 41-34—75
Danny Willett, England 38-37—75
Cameron Champ, United States 41-35—76
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina 39-37—76
Kazuki Higa, Japan 36-40—76
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 39-37—76
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 37-39—76
Brian Harman, United States 39-38—77
Matthew McClean, Northern Ireland 37-40—77
Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain 40-37—77
Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa 40-37—77
Gordon Sargent, United States 39-38—77
Bubba Watson, United States 40-37—77
Alex Noren, Sweden 41-37—78
Larry Mize, United States 38-41—79
Sandy Lyle, Scotland 40-41—81
Kevin Na, United States WD
Will Zalatoris, United States WD

