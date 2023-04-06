Masters Tournament Scores

Thursday
At Augusta National
Augusta, Ga.
Purse: $15 million
Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72
First Round
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|31-34—65
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|32-33—65
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|33-32—65
|Jason Day, Australia
|34-33—67
|Cameron Young, United States
|34-33—67
|Sam Bennett, United States
|32-36—68
|Sam Burns, United States
|31-37—68
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|33-35—68
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|34-34—68
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|33-35—68
|Adam Scott, Australia
|34-34—68
|Gary Woodland, United States
|35-33—68
|Tony Finau, United States
|35-34—69
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|34-35—69
|Justin Rose, England
|36-33—69
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|32-37—69
|Keegan Bradley, United States
|35-35—70
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|37-33—70
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|36-34—70
|Tom Kim, South Korea
|34-36—70
|Chris Kirk, United States
|38-32—70
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|34-36—70
|Scott Stallings, United States
|35-35—70
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|39-31—70
|Justin Thomas, United States
|35-35—70
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|35-36—71
|Fred Couples, United States
|38-33—71
|Harris English, United States
|37-34—71
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|35-36—71
|Max Homa, United States
|38-33—71
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|35-36—71
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|36-35—71
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|34-37—71
|Phil Mickelson, United States
|34-37—71
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|32-39—71
|Patrick Reed, United States
|35-36—71
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico
|39-33—72
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|35-37—72
|Talor Gooch, United States
|36-36—72
|Kevin Kisner, United States
|36-36—72
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|37-35—72
|Francesco Molinari, Italy
|38-34—72
|Harold Varner III, United States
|34-38—72
|Mike Weir, Canada
|35-37—72
|Corey Conners, Canada
|36-37—73
|Russell Henley, United States
|36-37—73
|Billy Horschel, United States
|36-37—73
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|37-36—73
|Jason Kokrak, United States
|38-35—73
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|35-38—73
|Taylor Moore, United States
|37-36—73
|Seamus Power, Ireland
|35-38—73
|Sahith Theegala, United States
|37-36—73
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|38-36—74
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|34-40—74
|Tom Hoge, United States
|37-37—74
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea
|39-35—74
|Mito Pereira, Chile
|39-35—74
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|37-37—74
|J.T. Poston, United States
|37-37—74
|Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
|38-36—74
|Tiger Woods, United States
|38-36—74
|Ben Carr, United States
|38-37—75
|Harrison Crowe, Australia
|36-39—75
|Zach Johnson, United States
|36-39—75
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|38-37—75
|Bernhard Langer, Germany
|38-37—75
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|36-39—75
|Keith Mitchell, United States
|37-38—75
|Vijay Singh, Fiji
|38-37—75
|Adam Svensson, Canada
|41-34—75
|Danny Willett, England
|38-37—75
|Cameron Champ, United States
|41-35—76
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina
|39-37—76
|Kazuki Higa, Japan
|36-40—76
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|39-37—76
|Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
|37-39—76
|Brian Harman, United States
|39-38—77
|Matthew McClean, Northern Ireland
|37-40—77
|Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain
|40-37—77
|Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa
|40-37—77
|Gordon Sargent, United States
|39-38—77
|Bubba Watson, United States
|40-37—77
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|41-37—78
|Larry Mize, United States
|38-41—79
|Sandy Lyle, Scotland
|40-41—81
|Kevin Na, United States
|WD
|Will Zalatoris, United States
|WD
