Cubs bring road win streak into game against the Marlins

Chicago Cubs (14-10, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (13-13, third in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-2, 2.17 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (2-1, 3.62 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they visit the Miami Marlins.

Miami has gone 7-6 in home games and 13-13 overall. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .244.

Chicago has a 14-10 record overall and a 6-2 record in road games. Cubs pitchers have a collective 3.35 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB play.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm leads Miami with five home runs while slugging .411. Avisail Garcia is 6-for-31 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has nine doubles, two home runs and 14 RBI for the Cubs. Yan Gomes is 16-for-38 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .278 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

