Chancalay, Ivačič lead Revolution to 1-0 victory over Fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Tomás Chancalay scored in the second half and newly signed Aljaž Ivačič made it stand up in his first start in goal for New England as the Revolution edged the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Saturday night.

The Revolution (2-7-1) snapped a three-match losing streak after the start was delayed an hour because of inclement weather.

Chancalay’s goal was unassisted in the 62nd minute. Both his goals this season have come in the last two matches.

Ivačič saved three shots to earn a clean sheet in his first start for New England. Ivačič played for the Portland Timbers from 2019-23 where he posted eight shutouts — six in 2022 — in 53 starts.

Chris Brady finished with three saves for the Fire (2-5-4). Brady had two saves and Ivačič wasn’t tested in a scoreless first half.

The Revolution, in their first season under manager Caleb Porter, and visiting Fire played to a 1-1 draw on March 23.

Chicago was coming off a scoreless draw against Atlanta United and has just one victory in its last seven matches.

Chicago signed Chicago Fire FC II forward Omari Glasgow, 20, to a short-term agreement. He subbed in for Brian Gutiérrez in the 79th minute and missed his only shot in his debut.

The Revolution stay on the road to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Chicago travels to play St. Louis City on Saturday.

