NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 3 (194) Orlando MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at…
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|3
|(194)
|Orlando
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-126
|Detroit
|+108
|at CLEVELAND
|-134
|LA Angels
|+114
|at MINNESOTA
|-162
|Boston
|+136
|Seattle
|-120
|at HOUSTON
|+102
|Texas
|-126
|at KANSAS CITY
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-148
|Colorado
|+126
|Milwaukee
|-122
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+104
|San Diego
|-116
|at ARIZONA
|-102
|Atlanta
|-126
|at LA DODGERS
|+108
|San Francisco
|-122
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+104
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-118
|at WASHINGTON
|+100
|at TAMPA BAY
|-122
|N.Y Mets
|+104
|at ST. LOUIS
|-180
|Chicago White Sox
|+152
|Miami
|-122
|at OAKLAND
|+104
|Baltimore
|-112
|at CINCINNATI
|-104
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Carolina
|-114
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-105
|at DALLAS
|-156
|Vegas
|+130
