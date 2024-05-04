NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 3 (194) Orlando MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 3 (194) Orlando

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -126 Detroit +108 at CLEVELAND -134 LA Angels +114 at MINNESOTA -162 Boston +136 Seattle -120 at HOUSTON +102 Texas -126 at KANSAS CITY +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -148 Colorado +126 Milwaukee -122 at CHICAGO CUBS +104 San Diego -116 at ARIZONA -102 Atlanta -126 at LA DODGERS +108 San Francisco -122 at PHILADELPHIA +104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -118 at WASHINGTON +100 at TAMPA BAY -122 N.Y Mets +104 at ST. LOUIS -180 Chicago White Sox +152 Miami -122 at OAKLAND +104 Baltimore -112 at CINCINNATI -104

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Carolina -114 at N.Y RANGERS -105 at DALLAS -156 Vegas +130

