Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 4, 2024, 11:55 PM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND 3 (194) Orlando

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -126 Detroit +108
at CLEVELAND -134 LA Angels +114
at MINNESOTA -162 Boston +136
Seattle -120 at HOUSTON +102
Texas -126 at KANSAS CITY +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -148 Colorado +126
Milwaukee -122 at CHICAGO CUBS +104
San Diego -116 at ARIZONA -102
Atlanta -126 at LA DODGERS +108
San Francisco -122 at PHILADELPHIA +104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -118 at WASHINGTON +100
at TAMPA BAY -122 N.Y Mets +104
at ST. LOUIS -180 Chicago White Sox +152
Miami -122 at OAKLAND +104
Baltimore -112 at CINCINNATI -104

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Carolina -114 at N.Y RANGERS -105
at DALLAS -156 Vegas +130

