Youngstown State squares off against Northern Kentucky in Horizon Tournament

Northern Kentucky Norse (20-12, 14-6 Horizon) vs. Youngstown State Penguins (24-8, 15-5 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Youngstown State Penguins take on the Northern Kentucky Norse in the Horizon Tournament.

The Penguins’ record in Horizon games is 15-5, and their record is 9-3 in non-conference play. Youngstown State has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Norse’s record in Horizon action is 14-6. Northern Kentucky ranks ninth in the Horizon scoring 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Chris Brandon averaging 5.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwayne Cohill is averaging 17.8 points and 4.9 assists for the Penguins. Brandon Rush is averaging 15.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

Marques Warrick is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 12.0 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

