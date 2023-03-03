Hicks and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs take on conference foe Southern

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (13-17, 9-8 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (15-15, 11-6 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (13-17, 9-8 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (15-15, 11-6 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brion Whitley and the Southern Jaguars host Garrett Hicks and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Jaguars have gone 9-1 in home games. Southern is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 9-8 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: P.J. Byrd is averaging 9.4 points and 5.6 assists for the Jaguars. Whitley is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

Hicks is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Messiah Thompson is averaging 10.4 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

