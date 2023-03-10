Grambling plays in SWAC Tournament against the Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers (14-18, 12-6 SWAC) vs. Grambling Tigers (23-8, 15-3 SWAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Jackson State Tigers (14-18, 12-6 SWAC) vs. Grambling Tigers (23-8, 15-3 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grambling -6.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling Tigers and Jackson State Tigers play in the SWAC Tournament.

The Grambling Tigers are 15-3 against SWAC opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Grambling ranks seventh in the SWAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Carte’Are Gordon averaging 2.1.

The Jackson State Tigers are 12-6 in SWAC play. Jackson State is 6-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 11.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Grambling Tigers. Jourdan Smith is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Ken Evans is averaging 11.4 points for the Jackson State Tigers. Romelle Mansel is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grambling Tigers: 10-0, averaging 69.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Jackson State Tigers: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

