Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey lead Thunder past Warriors

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points, Josh Giddey had the seventh triple-double of his career and third…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points, Josh Giddey had the seventh triple-double of his career and third of the season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Golden State Warriors 137-128 on Tuesday night.

Giddey finished with 17 points, a career-high 17 assists and 11 rebounds as the Thunder won their third straight.

Stephen Curry scored 40 points and made a season-high 10 3-pointers, Klay Thompson scored 23 points and Jonathan Kuminga added 21 for the Warriors.

Golden State’s Jordan Poole was called for a technical early in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma City’s Isaiah Joe missed the technical free throw, but Jaylin Williams dunked on Oklahoma City’s extra possession to put the Thunder up 111-106.

After a Warriors turnover, Joe made up for the missed free throw with a 3-pointer that put Oklahoma City up 114-106 and forced the Warriors to call timeout. The Thunder pushed the lead to 123-108 on a bank shot by Gilgeous-Alexander with seven minutes remaining.

The Thunder led 135-128 with 47.1 seconds left, and it appeared Curry was fouled on a blocked shot attempt by Aaron Wiggins while shooting a 3-pointer. The Thunder challenged, and it was determined that the block was clean. The Thunder won the midcourt tip and controlled the game from there.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Thompson attempted 10 3-pointers in the first half and made three. He finished 5 for 13 from 3-point distance. … F Andrew Wiggins sat out for personal reasons.

Thunder: G Jalen Williams sat out with a sprained right wrist. The rookie averages 13.3 points and shoots 52% from the field. … Jumped out to a 13-2 lead. … Rookie F Ousmane Dieng hit a deep 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter to put the Thunder ahead 40-30.

HALFCOURT SHOT

Rex Farmer of Edmond made a halfcourt shot during a break to win $20,000 from MidFirst Bank. Farmer, 31, told the Thunder he plans to use it to buy season tickets next year.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

Thunder: Visit the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.