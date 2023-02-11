Yale Bulldogs face the Columbia Lions on 5-game win streak

Columbia Lions (6-18, 1-8 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (16-6, 6-3 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Columbia Lions (6-18, 1-8 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (16-6, 6-3 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yale -19.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Yale heads into a matchup with Columbia as winners of five games in a row.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-1 at home. Yale is the top team in the Ivy League averaging 36.5 points in the paint. EJ Jarvis leads the Bulldogs scoring 9.3.

The Lions are 1-8 against conference opponents. Columbia ranks seventh in the Ivy League shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Knowling is shooting 61.4% and averaging 14.5 points for the Bulldogs. August Mahoney is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Yale.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Avery Brown is shooting 36.8% and averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

