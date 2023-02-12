Williams leads Memphis against Temple after 26-point outing

Temple Owls (14-11, 8-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-6, 8-3 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Temple Owls (14-11, 8-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-6, 8-3 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -9; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Temple Owls after DeAndre Williams scored 26 points in Memphis’ 99-81 win against the South Florida Bulls.

The Tigers have gone 10-1 in home games. Memphis is the best team in the AAC with 16.5 fast break points.

The Owls are 8-4 in conference matchups. Temple is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 21.8 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 53.1% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Hysier Miller is averaging eight points and 3.4 assists for the Owls. Khalif Battle is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 85.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.