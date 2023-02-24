Walker leads Nebraska against Minnesota after 23-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-19, 1-15 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-14, 7-10 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-19, 1-15 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-14, 7-10 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Derrick Walker scored 23 points in Nebraska’s 70-66 overtime victory against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Cornhuskers are 10-3 on their home court. Nebraska averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 6- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Golden Gophers are 1-15 in conference play. Minnesota has a 2-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griesel is averaging 11.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists for the Cornhuskers. Walker is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 9.8 points and 5.9 assists for the Golden Gophers. Jamison Battle is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 0-10, averaging 57.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

