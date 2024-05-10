Jalen Brunson starts for New York Knicks despite injured right foot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson started Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night despite…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson started Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night despite having a sore right foot.

The All-Star is averaging a league-high 35.6 points in the postseason, leading the Knicks to a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Brunson was injured late in the first quarter Wednesday night but returned in the second half and helped the Knicks rally for a 130-122 victory.

Brunson is irreplaceable for the severely short-handed Knicks. He totaled 72 points and 12 assists in the first two games against Indiana.

New York already had ruled out forward OG Anunoby with an injured left hamstring and it’s unclear if he’ll be available for Sunday’s Game 4. He left Wednesday’s game in the third quarter and did not return.

“OG did travel with us,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said, noting Anunoby came along in part to continue getting treatment. “If you get nicked up in the game, your rehab is basically your game, so you get treatment three times a day and just keep working at that.”

New York forwards Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot) and Julius Randle (right shoulder) and center Mitchell Robinson (left ankle) are out for the rest of the playoffs.

Two-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton started Game 3 for the Pacers. He had been listed as questionable with back spasms.

