Venters and the Eastern Washington Eagles host conference foe Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-20, 3-11 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (19-7, 13-0 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Cole and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks take on Steele Venters and the Eastern Washington Eagles in Big Sky play Thursday.

The Eagles have gone 9-1 in home games. Eastern Washington leads the Big Sky with 15.2 assists per game led by Tyreese Davis averaging 3.6.

The Lumberjacks are 3-11 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 6-9 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 10.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Eagles. Venters is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Carson Towt is averaging 9.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Lumberjacks. Cone is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 80.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 74.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.