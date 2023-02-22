UNC Wilmington hosts Stephenson-Moore and Stony Brook

Stony Brook Seawolves (10-19, 6-10 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (21-8, 11-5 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Stony Brook Seawolves (10-19, 6-10 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (21-8, 11-5 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 27 points in Stony Brook’s 68-65 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Seahawks are 10-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington has a 5-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seawolves are 6-10 in conference matchups. Stony Brook ranks eighth in the CAA shooting 32.5% from deep. Andrew Heiden leads the Seawolves shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trazarien White is scoring 14.2 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Seahawks. Maleeck Harden-Hayes is averaging 12.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Toby Onyekonwu is averaging 7.1 points for the Seawolves. Frankie Policelli is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 64.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

