UCSB visits Long Beach State following Tsohonis’ 28-point showing

UCSB Gauchos (18-4, 9-2 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (14-10, 8-4 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday, 11…

UCSB Gauchos (18-4, 9-2 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (14-10, 8-4 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts the UCSB Gauchos after Marcus Tsohonis scored 28 points in Long Beach State’s 93-88 overtime win against the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Beach have gone 7-3 in home games. Long Beach State scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Gauchos are 9-2 in Big West play. UCSB ranks sixth in the Big West shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

The Beach and Gauchos face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tsohonis is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Beach. Lassina Traore is averaging 12.5 points and 11.9 rebounds while shooting 53.7% over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Miles Norris averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Ajay Mitchell is shooting 53.6% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 41.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Gauchos: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.