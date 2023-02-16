UAB visits UTEP following Walker’s 25-point game

UAB Blazers (18-8, 9-6 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (12-13, 5-9 C-USA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UAB Blazers (18-8, 9-6 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (12-13, 5-9 C-USA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTEP -5.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces the UTEP Miners after Jordan Walker scored 25 points in UAB’s 92-69 victory against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Miners have gone 10-4 in home games. UTEP is sixth in C-USA with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Calvin Solomon averaging 4.1.

The Blazers are 9-6 in C-USA play. UAB is the top team in C-USA with 37.1 points per game in the paint led by KJ Buffen averaging 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is scoring 13.0 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Miners. Shamar Givance is averaging 10.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for UTEP.

Walker is scoring 22.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Blazers. Eric Gaines is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.