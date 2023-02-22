Tshiebwe, Kentucky Wildcats to visit Castleton, Florida Gators

Kentucky Wildcats (18-9, 9-5 SEC) at Florida Gators (14-13, 7-7 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Kentucky Wildcats (18-9, 9-5 SEC) at Florida Gators (14-13, 7-7 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida -3; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Colin Castleton and the Florida Gators host Oscar Tshiebwe and the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Gators are 9-4 on their home court. Florida is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 9-5 in SEC play. Kentucky is fourth in the SEC scoring 74.3 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richard is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 10.3 points. Castleton is averaging 14.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Florida.

Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 7.7 points and 5.6 assists for the Wildcats. Tshiebwe is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

