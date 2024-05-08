Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 8, 2024, 11:55 PM

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 13½ (212) Cleveland
at OKLAHOMA CITY 5 (218½) Dallas

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -124 Seattle +106
at N.Y YANKEES -138 Houston +118
Cleveland -158 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +134
Kansas City -112 at LA ANGELS -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -120 at CINCINNATI +102
San Francisco -162 at COLORADO +136
St. Louis -124 at MILWAUKEE +106

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -176 N.Y Rangers +146
at DALLAS -134 Colorado +112

