NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 13½ (212) Cleveland at OKLAHOMA CITY 5 (218½) Dallas

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -124 Seattle +106 at N.Y YANKEES -138 Houston +118 Cleveland -158 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +134 Kansas City -112 at LA ANGELS -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -120 at CINCINNATI +102 San Francisco -162 at COLORADO +136 St. Louis -124 at MILWAUKEE +106

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -176 N.Y Rangers +146 at DALLAS -134 Colorado +112

