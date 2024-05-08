NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 13½ (212) Cleveland at OKLAHOMA CITY 5 (218½) Dallas MLB Thursday American…
NBA
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|13½
|(212)
|Cleveland
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|5
|(218½)
|Dallas
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-124
|Seattle
|+106
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-138
|Houston
|+118
|Cleveland
|-158
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+134
|Kansas City
|-112
|at LA ANGELS
|-104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-120
|at CINCINNATI
|+102
|San Francisco
|-162
|at COLORADO
|+136
|St. Louis
|-124
|at MILWAUKEE
|+106
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-176
|N.Y Rangers
|+146
|at DALLAS
|-134
|Colorado
|+112
