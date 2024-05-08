Man dead after car hits pedestrian in Rockville

A man is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle in the area of Norbeck Road and Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Wednesday morning, police said.

A man is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Wednesday morning, police said.

Around 5:30 a.m., Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel and Montgomery County police officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck on the westbound side of Norbeck Road, between Georgia Avenue and Muncaster Mill Road.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene, and it is an ongoing investigation, police said.

Both eastbound and westbound sides of the roadway were initially closed. All lanes reopened around 10 a.m.

Montgomery County police have asked anyone with information to contact the department.

Below is a map of the approximate area of where the crash occurred.

WTOP’s Mary DePompa contributed to this report.

