AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .353; Soto, New York, .338; Altuve, Houston, .331; Witt, Kansas City, .327; Perez, Kansas City, .326;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .353; Soto, New York, .338; Altuve, Houston, .331; Witt, Kansas City, .327; Perez, Kansas City, .326; Peña, Houston, .326; Rutschman, Baltimore, .318; Jeffers, Minnesota, .303; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .301; Heim, Texas, .300; Paredes, Tampa Bay, .300.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 36; Semien, Texas, 31; Greene, Detroit, 28; Henderson, Baltimore, 28; Kwan, Cleveland, 28; Soto, New York, 26; Volpe, New York, 26; Altuve, Houston, 25; K.Tucker, Houston, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24.

RBI_Soto, New York, 33; Perez, Kansas City, 31; A.García, Texas, 30; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 28; Semien, Texas, 28; Jeffers, Minnesota, 27; Heim, Texas, 26; K.Tucker, Houston, 25; Henderson, Baltimore, 25.

HITS_Altuve, Houston, 49; Soto, New York, 49; Semien, Texas, 48; Witt, Kansas City, 48; Kwan, Cleveland, 47; Rutschman, Baltimore, 47; Peña, Houston, 45; Perez, Kansas City, 42; Ja.Duran, Boston, 41; Henderson, Baltimore, 39; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 39; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 39; Ward, Los Angeles, 39.

DOUBLES_Jeffers, Minnesota, 12; Torkelson, Detroit, 12; Sheets, Chicago, 11; J.Smith, Texas, 11; Witt, Kansas City, 11; Bleday, Oakland, 10; Judge, New York, 10; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 10; 6 tied at 9.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 6; Witt, Kansas City, 5; Castro, Minnesota, 3; Henderson, Baltimore, 3; Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; 13 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_K.Tucker, Houston, 11; Henderson, Baltimore, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Rooker, Oakland, 9; O’Neill, Boston, 9; Raleigh, Seattle, 9; Langeliers, Oakland, 9; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 9; Greene, Detroit, 9; Soto, New York, 9.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 14; Witt, Kansas City, 13; Ja.Duran, Boston, 9; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 9; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 9; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 8; Garcia, Kansas City, 8; Adell, Los Angeles, 7; Altuve, Houston, 7; Volpe, New York, 7.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 5-1; Skubal, Detroit, 4-0; Paddack, Minnesota, 4-1; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 4-1; Berríos, Toronto, 4-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 3-0; Marsh, Kansas City, 3-0; Sandlin, Cleveland, 3-0; Holton, Detroit, 3-0; Schreiber, Kansas City, 3-0; Cleavinger, Tampa Bay, 3-0.

ERA_Gilbert, Seattle, 1.69; K.Crawford, Boston, 1.75; Skubal, Detroit, 1.90; Lugo, Kansas City, 1.92; Houck, Boston, 1.99; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.10; Singer, Kansas City, 2.37; Gray, Texas, 2.50; Olson, Detroit, 2.52; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.61; B.Miller, Seattle, 2.61.

STRIKEOUTS_Castillo, Seattle, 56; Flaherty, Detroit, 56; Ragans, Kansas City, 54; Crochet, Chicago, 53; Skubal, Detroit, 53; Gilbert, Seattle, 50; Burnes, Baltimore, 47; Cortes, New York, 46; K.Crawford, Boston, 46; Houck, Boston, 46; Ryan, Minnesota, 46; Singer, Kansas City, 46.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.