SMU visits South Florida after Williamson’s 20-point showing

SMU Mustangs (10-18, 5-10 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (12-16, 5-10 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

SMU Mustangs (10-18, 5-10 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (12-16, 5-10 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU takes on the South Florida Bulls after Samuell Williamson scored 20 points in SMU’s 86-70 win against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Bulls are 7-9 on their home court. South Florida ranks fourth in the AAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Russel Tchewa averaging 2.7.

The Mustangs are 5-10 against AAC opponents. SMU is sixth in the AAC scoring 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Efe Odigie averaging 7.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is averaging 16.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulls. Tchewa is averaging 11.6 points and nine rebounds over the past 10 games for South Florida.

Zhuric Phelps is averaging 17.5 points, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 13.5 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

