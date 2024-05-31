Stars defenseman Chris Tanev active for Game 5 of West final vs. Oilers

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars defenseman Chris Tanev was active for Game 5 of the Western Conference Final on Friday…

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars defenseman Chris Tanev was active for Game 5 of the Western Conference Final on Friday night after taking a shot off his right foot in the previous game.

Coach Pete DeBoer had said at the morning skate Friday he was optimistic Tanev could play.

Tanev got hurt in the second period of Game 4 on Wednesday night, when he was struck on the right foot on a shot by Oilers forward Evander Kane in the second period. Tanev was in obvious pain going to the bench, then had to hobble through his teammates to get to the tunnel. He didn’t return to the game.

Without elaborating, DeBoer said the shot caught Tanev “in a soft spot.” He also didn’t provide any updates after indicating Thursday when the team got back to Texas that the defenseman would see a doctor and get X-rays or an MRI.

Dallas acquired Tanev from Calgary in a three-team trade Feb. 28, about a week before the trade deadline. The rugged 34-year-old defenseman, who was considered one of the top trade targets available, joined a blue line headlined by Miro Heiskanen, along with 39-year-old veteran Ryan Suter, Esa Lindell and Thomas Harley.

