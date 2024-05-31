Hush Money Trial: The latest | Impact on elections | Historic verdict | What happens next? | DC-area locals, officials react
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 31, 2024, 11:55 PM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -158 Tampa Bay +134
Detroit -120 at BOSTON +102
Minnesota -118 at HOUSTON +100
at SEATTLE -164 LA Angels +138

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -126 Arizona +108
at PHILADELPHIA -142 St. Louis +120
at CHICAGO CUBS -134 Cincinnati +114
at LA DODGERS -350 Colorado +280

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -154 Pittsburgh +130
Texas -134 at MIAMI +114
San Diego -136 at KANSAS CITY +116
at MILWAUKEE -180 Chicago White Sox +152
at CLEVELAND -162 Washington +136
at ATLANTA -310 Oakland +250
N.Y Yankees OFF at SAN FRANCISCO OFF

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -170 N.Y Rangers +140

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

