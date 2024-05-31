MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -158 Tampa Bay +134 Detroit -120 at BOSTON +102 Minnesota…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-158
|Tampa Bay
|+134
|Detroit
|-120
|at BOSTON
|+102
|Minnesota
|-118
|at HOUSTON
|+100
|at SEATTLE
|-164
|LA Angels
|+138
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-126
|Arizona
|+108
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-142
|St. Louis
|+120
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-134
|Cincinnati
|+114
|at LA DODGERS
|-350
|Colorado
|+280
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-154
|Pittsburgh
|+130
|Texas
|-134
|at MIAMI
|+114
|San Diego
|-136
|at KANSAS CITY
|+116
|at MILWAUKEE
|-180
|Chicago White Sox
|+152
|at CLEVELAND
|-162
|Washington
|+136
|at ATLANTA
|-310
|Oakland
|+250
|N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-170
|N.Y Rangers
|+140
