Rice leads No. 10 Texas against No. 7 Kansas State after 21-point showing

Texas Longhorns (18-4, 7-2 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (18-4, 6-3 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Texas takes on the No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats after Jabari Rice scored 21 points in Texas’ 76-71 win against the Baylor Bears.

The Wildcats have gone 11-0 in home games. Kansas State ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Nae’Qwan Tomlin averaging 2.1.

The Longhorns are 7-2 against Big 12 opponents. Texas has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markquis Nowell averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Keyontae Johnson is shooting 52.4% and averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Marcus Carr is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Longhorns. Timmy Allen is averaging 11.0 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

