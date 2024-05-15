Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 15, 2024, 11:55 PM

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MINNESOTA (203) Denver

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -112 at MINNESOTA -104
Tampa Bay OFF at BOSTON OFF
at HOUSTON -210 Oakland +176

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -142 N.Y Mets +120
at CHICAGO CUBS -134 Pittsburgh +116
at LA DODGERS -290 Cincinnati +235

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -160 N.Y Rangers +132
Edmonton -152 at VANCOUVER +126

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

