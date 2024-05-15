NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MINNESOTA 2½ (203) Denver MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y…

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MINNESOTA 2½ (203) Denver

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -112 at MINNESOTA -104 Tampa Bay OFF at BOSTON OFF at HOUSTON -210 Oakland +176

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -142 N.Y Mets +120 at CHICAGO CUBS -134 Pittsburgh +116 at LA DODGERS -290 Cincinnati +235

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -160 N.Y Rangers +132 Edmonton -152 at VANCOUVER +126

