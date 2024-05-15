NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MINNESOTA 2½ (203) Denver MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y…
NBA
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MINNESOTA
|2½
|(203)
|Denver
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-112
|at MINNESOTA
|-104
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-210
|Oakland
|+176
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-142
|N.Y Mets
|+120
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-134
|Pittsburgh
|+116
|at LA DODGERS
|-290
|Cincinnati
|+235
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-160
|N.Y Rangers
|+132
|Edmonton
|-152
|at VANCOUVER
|+126
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.