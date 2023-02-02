Purdue Fort Wayne visits Oakland after Chong Qui’s 31-point outing

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-9, 6-6 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-14, 7-5 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-9, 6-6 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-14, 7-5 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -2; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Damian Chong Qui scored 31 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 79-74 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 5-3 at home. Oakland ranks eighth in the Horizon shooting 33.0% from deep, led by Keaton Hervey shooting 43.9% from 3-point range.

The Mastodons are 6-6 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks ninth in the Horizon scoring 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Ra Kpedi averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Moore is averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Trey Townsend is averaging 15.9 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Kpedi is averaging 6.5 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Mastodons: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.