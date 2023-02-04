Live Radio
Home » Sports » Newcastle's shutout run ends…

Newcastle’s shutout run ends in 1-1 draw with West Ham

The Associated Press

February 4, 2023, 5:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Conceding for the first time in the English Premier League since November, Newcastle was held by West Ham to 1-1 on Saturday.

Lucas Paqueta’s strike took the shine off Eddie Howe’s 600th game as a manager and dented Newcastle’s rise.

The Brazilian’s 32nd-minute equalizer came after Callum Wilson ended his 10-game drought with an early strike at St James’ Park.

Newcastle had not conceded in the league since Nov. 6.

The home team missed the suspended Bruno Guimaraes, and even the introduction of $54 million January signing Anthony Gordon for his debut could not make the difference.

Wilson struck after three minutes when finishing Sean Longstaff’s defense-splitting pass

Paqueta’s leveller came in the 32nd when stabbing home at the far post after the Newcastle defense failed to deal with Declan Rice’s corner.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up