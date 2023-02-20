Louisville plays Duke following Ellis’ 28-point game

Louisville Cardinals (4-23, 2-14 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (19-8, 10-6 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Louisville Cardinals (4-23, 2-14 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (19-8, 10-6 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -18.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits the Duke Blue Devils after El Ellis scored 28 points in Louisville’s 83-73 victory against the Clemson Tigers.

The Blue Devils have gone 13-0 at home. Duke ranks fifth in the ACC with 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Kyle Filipowski averaging 7.5.

The Cardinals have gone 2-14 against ACC opponents. Louisville averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Blue Devils and Cardinals match up Monday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filipowski is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 10.1 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Duke.

Ellis is averaging 18 points and 4.5 assists for the Cardinals. Mike James is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.