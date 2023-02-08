Grant and the Duquesne Dukes host conference foe George Mason

George Mason Patriots (13-11, 5-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (15-8, 5-5 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (13-11, 5-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (15-8, 5-5 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duquesne -4.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces Duquesne in A-10 action Wednesday.

The Dukes are 12-3 on their home court. Duquesne scores 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Patriots are 5-6 against conference opponents. George Mason is sixth in the A-10 giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Dukes and Patriots meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Brewer is averaging 6.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Dukes. Dae Dae Grant is averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for Duquesne.

Victor Bailey Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 47.0% from beyond the arc. Josh Oduro is averaging 15.9 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Patriots: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.