Fidler leads Omaha against South Dakota after 25-point showing

South Dakota Coyotes (11-15, 6-8 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (7-20, 3-12 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Dakota Coyotes (11-15, 6-8 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (7-20, 3-12 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha faces the South Dakota Coyotes after Frankie Fidler scored 25 points in Omaha’s 76-73 overtime loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Mavericks are 4-6 on their home court. Omaha has a 4-14 record against teams above .500.

The Coyotes are 6-8 in Summit play. South Dakota is the top team in the Summit shooting 39.0% from deep. Miles Brach leads the Coyotes shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ White is averaging 9.8 points and four assists for the Mavericks. Fidler is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

A.J. Plitzuweit is averaging 11.5 points for the Coyotes. Kruz Perrott-Hunt is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 67.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Coyotes: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.