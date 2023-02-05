AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores

Sunday Pebble Beach, Calif. a-Monterey Peninsula Shore Course (Host Course) 6,934 yards; Par 71 b-Pebble Beach Golf Links 6,972 yards;…

Sunday Pebble Beach, Calif. a-Monterey Peninsula Shore Course (Host Course) 6,934 yards; Par 71 b-Pebble Beach Golf Links 6,972 yards; Par 72 c-Spyglass Hill Golf Course 7,041 yards; Par 72 Purse: $9 million Partial Final Round Suspended due to darkness

Taylor Pendrith 71-69-71-64_275

Mark Hubbard 73-69-69-68_279

Garrick Higgo 69-68-74-68_279

Nick Taylor 68-72-70-69_279

Martin Trainer 65-72-73-69_279

Dylan Wu 69-70-72-69_280

Sung Kang 70-71-71-68_280

Kyle Westmoreland 67-72-71-70_280

Harry Hall 64-74-73-70_281

Sam Stevens 68-75-68-70_281

Kevin Kisner 76-69-67-69_281

Aaron Baddeley 65-74-72-71_282

Dean Burmester 70-68-74-71_283

MJ Daffue 69-72-70-73_284

Tyson Alexander 71-69-71-73_284

Charley Hoffman 70-70-72-72_284

Paul Haley 70-72-69-75_286

Lanto Griffin 73-71-68-74_286

Ryan Armour 71-72-69-74_286

Did not finish

Justin Rose

Kurt Kitayama

Peter Malnati

Keith Mitchell

Joseph Bramlett

Brent Grant

Viktor Hovland

Hank Lebioda

Brandon Wu

Beau Hossler

Robby Shelton

Brendon Todd

Jonas Blixt

Nick Hardy

Ben Martin

Ryan Moore

Kevin Yu

Eric Cole

Denny McCarthy

Andrew Novak

Seamus Power

Scott Stallings

Richy Werenski

Harry Higgs

Michael Kim

Russell Knox

Taylor Moore

Doc Redman

Callum Tarren

Augusto Nunez

Byeong Hun An

Joel Dahmen

Thomas Detry

Fabian Gomez

Seonghyeon Kim

Satoshi Kodaira

David Lingmerth

Adam Long

Adam Schenk

Greg Chalmers

Tano Goya

Cody Gribble

Tom Hoge

Matthew NeSmith

SeungYul Noh

Sean O’Hair

Paul O’Hara

Geoff Ogilvy

Chad Ramey

Greyson Sigg

Alex Smalley

Jordan Spieth

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Trevor Werbylo

Danny Willett

Leaderboard

SCORE THRU

Justin Rose -15 9

Denny McCarthy -13 15

Brendon Todd -13 12

Peter Malnati -13 9

Taylor Pendrith -12 18

Beau Hossler -12 12

Keith Mitchell -12 10

Brandon Wu -12 10

Michael Kim -10 17

Richy Werenski -10 15

Ryan Moore -10 13

Brent Grant -10 12

