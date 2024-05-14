Sports on TV for Wednesday, May 15

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, May 15 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. (Thursday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, May 15

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Gold Coast

GOLF

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Amundi German Masters, First Round, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Germany

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Denmark, Group A, Prague, Czech Republic

2 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Poland, Group B, Ostrava, Czech Republic

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Baltimore OR Miami at Detroit (1:10 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Arizona OR Colorado at San Diego (4:10 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Chicago Cubs at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Chicago Cubs at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine 2024: From Chicago

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Boston, Game 5

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Boston, Game 5 (BetCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Oklahoma City, Game 5

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Oklahoma City, Game 5 (BetCast)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2024 NFL Schedule Release

NFLN — 2024 NFL Schedule Release

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at Dallas, Game 5

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Atalanta vs. Juventus, Final, Rome

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation Playoffs: Grand Rapids at Atlanta, Semifinal

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation Playoffs: San Diego at Omaha, Semifinal

_____

