Sports on TV for Wednesday, May 15

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, May 15
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Gold Coast
GOLF
5 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Amundi German Masters, First Round, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Germany
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Denmark, Group A, Prague, Czech Republic
2 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Poland, Group B, Ostrava, Czech Republic
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Baltimore OR Miami at Detroit (1:10 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Arizona OR Colorado at San Diego (4:10 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Chicago Cubs at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Chicago Cubs at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine 2024: From Chicago
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Boston, Game 5
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Boston, Game 5 (BetCast)
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Oklahoma City, Game 5
TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Oklahoma City, Game 5 (BetCast)
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — 2024 NFL Schedule Release
NFLN — 2024 NFL Schedule Release
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at Dallas, Game 5
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Atalanta vs. Juventus, Final, Rome
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation Playoffs: Grand Rapids at Atlanta, Semifinal
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation Playoffs: San Diego at Omaha, Semifinal
