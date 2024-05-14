NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 15 (204) Cleveland at OKLAHOMA CITY 4½ (213) Dallas MLB Wednesday American…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|15
|(204)
|Cleveland
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|4½
|(213)
|Dallas
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-122
|at BALTIMORE
|+104
|at SEATTLE
|-142
|Kansas City
|+120
|at BOSTON
|-134
|Tampa Bay
|+116
|N.Y Yankees
|-112
|at MINNESOTA
|-104
|at TEXAS
|-148
|Cleveland
|+126
|at HOUSTON
|-250
|Oakland
|+205
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MILWAUKEE
|-138
|Pittsburgh
|+118
|at ARIZONA
|-144
|Cincinnati
|+122
|at SAN DIEGO
|-245
|Colorado
|+200
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-180
|N.Y Mets
|+152
|at ATLANTA
|-190
|Chicago Cubs
|+160
|LA Dodgers
|-136
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+116
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-162
|Miami
|+136
|Washington
|-112
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-104
|St. Louis
|-122
|at LA ANGELS
|+104
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DALLAS
|-146
|Colorado
|+122
