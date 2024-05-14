NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 15 (204) Cleveland at OKLAHOMA CITY 4½ (213) Dallas MLB Wednesday American…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 15 (204) Cleveland at OKLAHOMA CITY 4½ (213) Dallas

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -122 at BALTIMORE +104 at SEATTLE -142 Kansas City +120 at BOSTON -134 Tampa Bay +116 N.Y Yankees -112 at MINNESOTA -104 at TEXAS -148 Cleveland +126 at HOUSTON -250 Oakland +205

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MILWAUKEE -138 Pittsburgh +118 at ARIZONA -144 Cincinnati +122 at SAN DIEGO -245 Colorado +200 at PHILADELPHIA -180 N.Y Mets +152 at ATLANTA -190 Chicago Cubs +160 LA Dodgers -136 at SAN FRANCISCO +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -162 Miami +136 Washington -112 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -104 St. Louis -122 at LA ANGELS +104

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DALLAS -146 Colorado +122

