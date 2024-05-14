Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 14, 2024

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 15 (204) Cleveland
at OKLAHOMA CITY (213) Dallas

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -122 at BALTIMORE +104
at SEATTLE -142 Kansas City +120
at BOSTON -134 Tampa Bay +116
N.Y Yankees -112 at MINNESOTA -104
at TEXAS -148 Cleveland +126
at HOUSTON -250 Oakland +205

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MILWAUKEE -138 Pittsburgh +118
at ARIZONA -144 Cincinnati +122
at SAN DIEGO -245 Colorado +200
at PHILADELPHIA -180 N.Y Mets +152
at ATLANTA -190 Chicago Cubs +160
LA Dodgers -136 at SAN FRANCISCO +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -162 Miami +136
Washington -112 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -104
St. Louis -122 at LA ANGELS +104

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DALLAS -146 Colorado +122

